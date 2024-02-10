UNC Basketball: Miami Game Thread

An exciting win against Duke was bookended by losses to Georgia Tech and Clemson, putting UNC in a bit of a rough stretch. The Tar Heels have only loss consecutive games once this season, so they’ll be trying to avoid matching that this evening as they travel to Florida to take on Miami.

The defense that has been tough all year really faltered against Clemson, and they allowed Joe Girard and PJ Hall to punish them. The Heels won on the road at Clemson by preventing just that. Armando Bacot really came alive offensively in the Duke game and carried that over to the game against the Tigers, and they’ll need him to continue that today.

It has been tough sledding on the road for ranked teams this year. UNC fell victim to that for the first time when they dropped the game in Atlanta to Georgia Tech. Hopefully they can avoid that fate this afternoon.

