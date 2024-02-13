AP Top 25: Week of 2/12

It wasn’t the prettiest of weeks for North Carolina Tar Heels basketball. The men took a very annoying loss to Clemson early in the week, and then went right down to the wire against Miami before eventually coming out with a win. On the women’s side, the less said about what happened there, the better.

With all of last week’s action in the books, let’s see where things ended up in the latest AP Top 25 polls.

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

UConn (45 first place votes) Purdue (16) Houston Marquette Arizona Kansas North Carolina Tennessee Duke Iowa State South Carolina Baylor Auburn Illinois Alabama Dayton Creighton Saint Mary’s BYU Wisconsin Virginia Kentucky Indiana State Florida Atlantic Oklahoma

Where is UNC?

After the loss to Clemson, and probably a bit from the earlier loss to Georgia Tech, the Tar Heels did drop a bit this week. Carolina fell four places down to #7, which is not as bad as it could’ve been.

Biggest Winners

In terms of places risen, Saint Mary’s leads with way at eight, however, in terms of narrative, one team sticks out more. Indiana State is into the poll after a 22-3 start to the season. This is the first time the Sycamores have been ranked since 1979, when a certain guy named Larry Bird played there.

Biggest Losers

Wisconsin was ranked as high as #6 a few weeks ago. However, they’ve now lost four-straight games. As a result, they’ve fallen nine places from last week, and are down to #20.

Conference Breakdown

Big 12: 6

SEC: 5

ACC: 3

Big East: 3

Big Ten: 3

Pac-12: 1

AAC: 1

Atlantic 10: 1

Missouri Valley: 1

WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

#11 South Carolina (21-3) at #13 Auburn (19-5) - Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET on SEC Network

#4 Marquette (18-5) at #1 UConn (22-2) - Saturday at 3:00 PM ET on FOX

#10 Iowa State (18-5) at #3 Houston (21-3) - Monday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

Where is UNC?

After blowing a big lead and eventually losing against Duke, it’s safe to say the Tar Heels are in a definite skid, having now lost four straight. Not surprisingly, that’s taken them pretty far out of Top 25 contention. They still got a handful of votes, but there a ways back of #25 Princeton.

Biggest Winners

Oregon State had the biggest jump of the week on the back of five consecutive wins, four of which have come against ranked teams. As a result, the Beavers have risen six places this week and now sit at #11.

Biggest Losers

There were actually no teams dropping out of the Top 25 week, there was just some shifting of the order. The most anyone fell was a tie between Colorado, UConn, and Notre Dame, who all fell four spots.

Conference Breakdown

Pac-12: 6

ACC: 5

Big 12: 5

Big Ten: 3

Big East: 2

SEC: 2

Ivy League: 1

WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week