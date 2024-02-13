UNC vs. Syracuse: How to Watch

From a game against the southern-most ACC team to tonight’s action versus the northern-most program, the North Carolina Tar Heels wrap up a two-game road trip against Syracuse.

With the tough road win at Miami, UNC joins Creighton as the only two teams in the ACC, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac 12, or SEC with six true road wins.

UNC is 6-1 on the road in league play, and have three away games remaining on the schedule. Carolina has won a majority of its ACC road games in 44 of 71 seasons in the conference and won at least half in 55 seasons.

However, tonight’s game is on a Tuesday. Recent 7:00 PM tipoffs on a Tuesday night have not gone in the Tar Heels’ favor.

Last week, a slow start cost UNC a home win over Clemson. Two weeks ago, Carolina’s first ACC loss game against Georgia Tech.

The Tar Heels are looking to end this frustrating streak of Tuesday night losses and get the regular season sweep over Syracuse.

UNC is 17-6 all-time against Syracuse, including a 13-3 record since the Orange joined the ACC.

Carolina has a 12-3 record in the JMA Wireless (Carrier) Dome, including two losses versus Syracuse and a loss in the 1983 East Regional Final against Georgia.

The 103-67 victory on January 13 was notable for Carolina. The 103 points were the most points scored against Syracuse, breaking the previous high of 96 in a November 11, 1987 overtime win.

The 36-point victory was the largest ever in the series. The Tar Heels beat the Orange by 23 points twice in the same calendar year in 1983.

In the last five games versus Syracuse, Armando Bacot has averaged 16.8 points and 12.8 rebounds. He has four career double-doubles against the Orange.

Let’s see if Bacot and the team can bust this Tuesday night losing streak.

Here’s how to check out the action: