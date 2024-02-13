UNC Basketball: Syracuse Game Thread

After dropping two of three games the week prior and dropping to #7 in the AP Poll, UNC pulled out a shaky win in Coral Gables against the Miami Hurricanes. They now conclude the road trip by traveling up to the opposite end of the conference, geographically speaking, to play the Syracuse Orange in the newly named JMA Wireless Dome.

The Heels got out to big leads against Miami, but were unable to push the kill switch multiple times and sweated out a 75-72 win. A road game in conference is never easy, but it certainly can’t hurt UNC fans’ spirits that this is the second meeting of these two teams and the first one went in UNC’s favor by over 30 points and the Heels hitting the century mark. The Orange have been up and down since then and find themselves at 6-7 in conference play going into this matchup.

It will be interesting to see what changes and what stays the same between that matchup and now. Can the Heels use this as a get-right game and start a new winning streak, or will the pressures of a conference road game and their recent struggles to excel haunt them into another tough game in a season that, nationwide, has been filled with ranked teams getting into rock fights on the road against unranked opponents? I know which option I’m hoping for.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then, feel free to discuss the game below. And, of course...

Go Heels!