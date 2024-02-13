UNC allows Syracuse to shoot the lights out in road loss

UNC absolutely torched Syracuse when the two teams met in Chapel Hill, and Syracuse returned the favor on their home court in a 86-79 Tar Heel loss. The Orange jumped all over the Heels early on and, despite grabbing a couple narrow leads, it never looked like Carolina had enough fire power to pull off a win.

The game was tied 42-42 at halftime despite the fact that Syracuse shot 63% from the field to UNC’s 56%. RJ Davis was largely missing in the first half, being held to just three points. Cormac Ryan made three first half three-pointers, but the offense seemed like they were running through quicksand. Carolina came out of the locker room as flat as they could possibly be and Syracuse didn’t cool off.

Syracuse was led by Judah Mintz with 24 points and JJ Starling with 21. It’s not a winning recipe to let your opponent shoot 63% from the field, especially when playing on the road has been so difficult. The Orange made more free throws than the Tar Heels even attempted, going 18-25 from the free throw line. Carolina was 9-11. UNC’s 48% mark from the field isn’t even bad, but it’s not enough when the defense just doesn’t show up.

Ryan led UNC in points with 18 until a late Davis bucket pushed him ahead, but he turned the ball over five of the team’s 11 times. Davis scored most of his 19 points in the second half, but being merely good instead of amazing meant that it was an uncharacteristic night for him. Armando Bacot and Harrison Ingram had 14 points each to round out the double digit scorers. It looked like the Heels may have a chance to squeak out a win in the end, but literally everything went wrong for them in the final two minutes.

The loss counts as a Quad 2 loss, which is definitely frustrating for a team that has spent so much of this season looking like a legitimately great team. They may still be one, but they have not played their best as of late with the exception of the Duke game. The ten-game win streak feels pretty far away right now. Carolina now has just a half-game lead over Duke in the ACC standings.

UNC will try and turn things back around before Saturday when they take on Virginia Tech in Chapel Hill.