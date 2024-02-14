UNC vs. Syracuse - Player of the Game: RJ Davis

For a second straight Tuesday, the North Carolina Tar Heels found themselves in a battle. This week’s against Syracuse had some parallel's to last week’s against Clemson. UNC came outa bit flat allowing the opponent to build up a double digit lead in the first half. Carolina chips away at it before halftime, leading to the game becoming a close contest in the second. In the end, the other team made just enough plays to win, with UNC unable to fully get there in the end. The root causes were a little different, but the story was somewhat similar.

As UNC flailed to a 86-79 loss, there wasn’t a ton of stuff that happened to be purely positive about. One of the main reasons they were still in the game prior to a bad last couple minutes was the second half from RJ Davis.

While he had a cold first half, Davis came on strong in the second, as he finished as UNC’s leading scorer with 19 points. Sixteen of those points came in the last 20 minutes as Carolina’s comeback attempt came in vain. He was super quiet to start, but he knocked down a couple big threes in the second, seemingly often when Syracuse appeared to be pulling away.

No, he wasn’t perfect, but then again no Tar Heel was. The defense in total left some to be desired and he’s was part of that, having played 37 minutes. He couldn’t answer quite big enough as the Orange started to put the final nail in the coffin. However, he was the person I came away from least disappointed with from this game.

Cormac Ryan’s 18 points and four threes were also a decent part of keeping UNC in the game. However, he also committed five turnovers, including a couple bad ones at the end, which took him out of POTG consideration. Armando Bacot and Harrison Ingram both finished with double-doubles, and they would also be perfectly logical choices, but they also both committed some turnovers and dealt with foul trouble at points.

This loss, and any of the recent ones, are far from the end of the world for Carolina. There’s still plenty of them to right the ship, get a good NCAA Tournament seed and set themselves up for a nice run. However, they need to get going on that pretty soon, if that’s going to happen.