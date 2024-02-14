UNC vs. Syracuse: Three Things Learned

College basketball can be a really simple game sometimes. The primary objective is to score more than the other team does, and you accomplish that in two different ways: scoring and playing good defense. Sure, there’s other factors at play if we want to get into the weeds — points off of turnovers, free throws, rebounding, etc. — but ultimately you have to accomplish those first two things to even have a chance. Last night against Syracuse the Tar Heels didn’t give themselves that chance, and now they are 6-2 in true road games. Privileged problems, I know, but also the race for a 1-seed in the NCAA is brutal and their chances of earning one just took a pretty strong hit.

There’s still a lot of reasons to not be concerned about how the rest of the season will play out, but also there’s a lot of room for this team to grow during the final stretch of the season. Let’s take a look at three things we learned from last night’s disappointing loss, and how those lessons can be applied to the remaining stretch.

Syracuse found the Heels’ offensive weakness

In the first game against the Tar Heels, the Orange mostly played man-to-man on the defense side of the ball and got torched. In the second game, however, Syracuse almost exclusively played zone defense, and while the Heels still shot 47% from the field and 44% from three, they still had a really tough time navigating the situation. Perhaps the biggest problem is that the Heels coughed up the ball 11 times, which resulted in 15 points for the Orange.

Going to the zone also slowed the tempo down quite a bit for the game. UNC’s half court offense this season has been fine, but they definitely excel when they get to run up and down the floor. Adrian Autry knew this to be the case, so he decided to channel his inner Jim Boeheim and make the Heels miserable. It is worth noting that Hubert Davis played Elliot Cadeau in the middle of the zone, which was one of the more genius ideas I’ve seen in a while, but ultimately the Heels still couldn’t play the game the way they wanted to, and it ended up playing a role in them losing the game.

UNC’s defense was MIA

Now let’s get to the real reason that the Tar Heels lost the game: Syracuse shot 63% from the field 47% from three, and had four players score in double figures. Judah Mintz finished the game with a game-high 25 points, and JJ Starling wasn’t far behind with 23. It’s also worth noting that RJ Davis, Armando Bacot, and Harrison Ingram all picked up two fouls in the first half, which means that three of the team’s best players either had to play extremely careful to finish out the half, or sit on the bench.

#UNC won its first eight games of 2024 with the nation's second-best mark in adjust defensive efficiency (85.8), per @totally_t_bomb. However, over its last five games, Carolina ranks 102nd nationally in adjDE (102.8). That's a massive drop in productivity. — Greg Barnes (@GSBarnes23) February 14, 2024

Hubert Davis might sleep in his office for the next few days trying to figure out where the breakdown was on the defensive side of the ball. To Syracuse’s credit, Judah Mintz is extremely difficult to deal with, and he’s a master at getting to the free throw line — last night he shot 11 free throws, which equaled the amount that the Heels shot as a team. Still, something hasn’t been right with UNC’s defense for a few games now, so hopefully this game was bad enough for them to finally figure out what the problem is.

Cormac Ryan is becoming more and more of an enigma

In a game where RJ Davis only had three points in the first half, Cormac Ryan had his best shooting performance as a Tar Heel. He finished his night with 18 points, two rebounds, three assists and went 4-9 from the three-point line. Carolina fans have been begging for a performance like this from Ryan, and we finally got it…but it came with a catch. While his offensive performance was impressive, he still turned the ball over five times, which is unfortunately also a season-high for the Notre Dame transfer.

With all due respect to Ryan, his career as a Tar Heel has been more puzzling than I was personally prepared for. He is currently shooting his lowest three-point percentage of his career, his lowest field goal percentage, and he has scored in double digits just once in the last five games. In the loss against Clemson, Ryan only went 1-10 from the field, but he didn’t turn the ball over once. Last night was the opposite problem: he was great offensively, but coughed up the ball whenever he had a chance. While I do think that Ryan is an important piece to this team, it just feels like we may never see the complete version of him unless something changes over the next few weeks. I really hope that I’m wrong, because we will likely have a few more frustrating nights before the season is over if I’m not.