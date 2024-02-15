The ACC announced that only 15 teams will play in next year’s basketball tournaments

By now we all are aware that Cal, SMU, and Stanford will be joining the ACC following the conclusion of the 2023-24 athletic season. These additions raised a number of logistical questions, especially given the fact that all three of these schools are located west of the Mississippi. Perhaps one of the bigger questions revolved around whether or not the ACC Tournament would see a different format, because the last time the league expanded the ACC added an additional day to the event.

Chris Vinnini with The Athletic managed to get the answer to what the ACC Tournament would look like for both men and women’s basketball moving forward, and as it turns out, minimal changes are expected. No seriously, even the amount of schools that will play in it.

The ACC also announces only 15 teams will play in its men's and women's basketball tournaments, beginning in 2024-25.



Men will stay with 20 conference games, women stay with 18.



Another conference making cutoff points amid expansion. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) February 14, 2024

Despite plenty of ideas being brought up by media members and fans, the ACC essentially decided to dig their heels into the ground and say that they will keep the tournament at 15 teams and that three teams will be left out. Some people weren’t happy with this idea, but the way I see it is that adding three schools was a very shoot first and ask questions later situation. That was clear when all three schools had to make pretty sizable concessions in regards to how revenue would be distributed, and now the entire league will have to grapple with the fact that three basketball teams will not get one last shot at the end of the regular season to make it to the NCAA Tournament.

I’ll be honest: now that the NET rankings exist, this could potentially be the best thing for the conference right now. We’ve all heard analysts across the country discuss how the Big 12 is the best conference right now, and we’ve also heard about how the ACC just isn’t there this year. While I don’t think the ACC needs to be the best conference in college basketball — despite me wanting that to be the case every single year because it’s more fun that way — I do think that they need to be good enough that losses aren’t so damning to other members’ records. A good example of this is the fact that UNC has a Quad 3 loss on their resume thanks to Georgia Tech, who is now tied for last place in the ACC with Louisville. Wouldn’t it be nice if both of those teams were incentivized not to be tragically bad?

To be clear, I’m not saying that the Yellow Jackets and Cardinals have phoned it in for the season, and I’m sure the players and coaches for both programs are trying. What I am saying is that this bizarre form of relegation in the form of only 15 teams getting invited to the ACC Tournament may be the kick in the pants for some programs to make sure they are keeping their basketball programs in top shape. Louisville spent a lot of time not being nearly this bad, and the same can be said about Georgia Tech. The ACC as a basketball conference should be one of the best in the country, but for various reasons it has been down to the point where a little incentive to be better might not be the worst idea. If this new tournament format doesn’t work, the good news is that it’s not set in stone and Jim Phillips can go back and make tweaks as necessary.

Now that I’m done picking on the bottom of the league to make a point, I would like to know what all of you think of next year’s ACC Tournament format. Do you think all 18 teams should participate, or do you agree with Phillips’ decision? Let us know in the comments below.