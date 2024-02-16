UNC Baseball: Season Opening Series

The North Carolina Tar Heels baseball team opens the 2024 season this weekend in Chapel Hill against Wagner.

Carolina is ranked in all the major polls, and Vance Honeycutt is receiving attention in the preseason as a player to watch, both in the conference and nationally.

For more on the season outlook, check out Akil’s article from Sunday.

UNC Baseball Upcoming Schedule Date Time Opponent Date Time Opponent 2/16/2024 4:00 PM vs. Wagner 2/17/2024 12:00 PM vs. Wagner 2/18/2024 1:00 PM vs. Wagner

Below are the preseason rankings for UNC:

D1Baseball.com: 15

Baseball America: 17

NCBWA: 16

Collegiate Baseball: 16

USA Today Coaches Poll: 15

Perfect Game: 14

This is the first meeting between Carolina and Wagner.

Wagner is based in Staten Island, New York, and is in the Northeast Conference.

The Seahawks finished with a 32-24 record in 2023, including a 21-9 record in conference play. Wagner lost in the NEC Tournament finals last May.

For the second-straight season, the Seahawks flew south to open the season against an ACC opponent. NCSU swept Wagner in the 2023 opening weekend.

Wagner looks to build on last year’s performance. The team was selected to finish second in the NEC preseason poll and has some players on preseason watchlists.

Wagner returns three All-NEC players, and each finds themselves on the D1Baseball.com Top 50 or 150 lists:

David Melfi, Graduate Student, C

Chris Conniff, Senior, 2B

Connor Hayden, Junior, RHP

UNC released its starting rotation for the weekend. Freshman lefty Folger Boaz will get the nod for the season opener, followed by senior righty Ben Peterson and freshman righty Olin Johnson.

The opening weekend rotation is set #GoHeels pic.twitter.com/VQAm6E2BKP — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) February 15, 2024

For Wagner, juniors Hayden and Frankie Wright are the announced starters for the Seahawks.

For those attending games at the Bosh this season, here is the updated Gameday Guide.

Stay tuned to THB for twice-weekly updates on Tar Heel baseball all season!