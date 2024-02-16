UNC Basketball: Three Things to Watch vs Virginia Tech

After an absolutely charmed start to the conference season, the UNC Tar Heels have hit a bit of a rut, losing three of their last five games, two of those on the road to teams that almost certainly aren’t making the NCAA Tournament. They’ll now be at home for four of their next five, giving them a chance to rest and reset a little bit to try and regain the form that had them ranked as high as #3 in the country and in the conversation as a Final Four contender. All that needs to start with one game, though: tomorrow’s date with the Virginia Tech Hokies. Here are some things to look out for on Saturday afternoon:

1. Bench Usage

One of the biggest signs of Hubert Davis’ growth as a coach earlier this year was his increased ability and willingness to use his bench. He still was in the lower third of coaches as far as percentage of bench minutes, but markedly ahead of where he’d been the past couple of years. The emergence of Seth Trimble as a capable offensive player and a more seasoned bench with the likes of Jalen Washington, Jae’Lyn Withers, and Paxson Wojcik all having significant playing experience gave Davis some options to spell his starters. Recently, though, that’s been thrown out of whack. Trimble’s short unavailability due to injury put tremendous strain on the guard rotation for two games; Wojcik was really the only other bench guard and he just hasn’t been playing well enough on either end to merit major minutes. Washington and Withers in the front court, as well as their freshman teammate Zayden High, have been inconsistent, especially on defense, and all have seen their minutes dwindle accordingly, which has ended up with the UNC starters playing heavy, Iron Five-esque minutes of late and being unable to finish close games as a result. Hopefully, now that Trimble has been back for a few practices in a row, Davis will be able to go back to what the bench rotations looked like earlier in the season, and Washington, Withers, and High can rediscover the form that has made each of them, at different points in the season, extremely positive contributors in short-medium bursts. Virginia Tech doesn’t have the biggest frontcourt, so that might help.

2. Closing

A lot can and has been already made about the way that UNC’s been unable to really close out their last three games against Clemson, Miami, and Syracuse. In Coral Gables, the Heels had built just enough cushion for them to sneak out with a win anyways, but in the other two, UNC essentially traded buckets from behind throughout, maybe tying or taking one-point leads but never really threatening to hold on. That’s obviously gotta change both in the immediate sense and if this team wants to make any noise in March, and this game is as good or better a time as any to see about changing this trend. There are tangible things that can be done for this, too. Against the Orange, UNC was plagued at the end by untimely turnovers and an inability to get a stop. More offense-defense substitutions and a healthy dose of Trimble, who’s hopefully ready to take on his former workload as both an aggressive point-of-attack defender and secondary/tertiary ballhandler, would be a good first step. Decreasing fatigue with more bench minutes (see #1) might also help.

3. Cormac Ryan

Super-senior wing Cormac Ryan is clearly a capable player, but he’s had trouble pulling together a complete game of late. Against Clemson, he had an excellent floor game but hurt his team on offense by hitting just 1/10 shots (0/6 from three). Against Syracuse, he had maybe his best offensive game of the season, hitting 6/14 (2/5 from three) for 18 points, but five of UNC’s 11 turnovers, several in key moments that put his team behind the 8-ball. In both cases, he ended up feeling like a net negative for the team playing as many minutes as he does even though he was doing several things pretty well. It’s also frustrating that he’s as old and experienced as he is and still seemingly unable to control his game and play within himself. Even the grace period for him given that he’s on a new team with new teammates has well past expired. He’s given the Heels some good things this season and his great game against Duke has cemented him as a good, if minor, piece of UNC history, but it’s more than time for all of those traits to coalesce into consistent, positive contribution to help the Heels get back to approaching the ceiling we saw earlier in the season. Against a perimeter-happy VT team, a fully realized Cormac Ryan would be an extremely welcome sight.