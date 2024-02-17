RJ Davis & Armando Bacot named to the Naismith Trophy Midseason Team

Every year the National Player of the Year award, also known as the Naismith Trophy, is awarded to the best player in college hoops. Michael Jordan, Antawn Jamison, and Tyler Hansbrough are the only three Tar Heels to ever receive this prominent feat. As announced on Thursday, two of North Carolina’s best were named in the final thirty for this years award.

Armando Bacot, who was on many preseason NPOY lists, was one of the Tar Heels tabbed as a finalist. The graduate senior is averaging a double-double with 14.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. There have been stretches in this season where people have questioned Bacot’s productivity when numbers weren't as high. Him being on the midseason team should squash any of those doubts about his impact on North Carolina.

After three straight games without double-digit rebounds or points, Armando has put his foot on the gas in the month of February. Four consecutive double-doubles and an uptick in assists has been a huge boost for the Tar Heels as they come down the stretch in conference play.

Bacot isn’t quite in the mix to win this award according to most, but this recognition is a large compliment for him as he finishes off his last year in Carolina blue.

North Carolina’s other nominee is none other than RJ Davis. Even if you’ve only watched RJ play once or twice this year, there is no question of why he was named to this list. Davis is the heavy favorite for ACC Player of the Year and seriously in the conversation of NPOY as well. Averaging 21.4 points, 3.5 assists, and 3.6 rebounds is just tapping into the surface of how elite RJ has been in his senior season.

The Tar Heels have consistently run through RJ at times this year, as he has led North Carolina in scoring in 17 of their 25 games, the latest coming on Tuesday against Syracuse. Davis also tallied his career-high against Wake Forest with 36 points in a Tar Heel blowout earlier this year. The efficiency RJ has shot the ball with, especially from deep, is enough in itself to consider him for the Naismith Award.

What’s the most underrated part about RJ’s game? He has a steal in 17 games. He also is one of the more overlooked rebounders on this North Carolina squad. His impact on the Tar Heels ranges farther than just scoring the basketball. In terms of impact and numbers, RJ may be behind just Zach Edey of Purdue in terms of winning this award.

A quick shoutout to Caleb Love, who was also named to the Naismith Midseason Team. He has truly blossomed and found a home with the Arizona Wildcats, and I can't help but be happy for the former Tar Heel.

Congratulations to RJ and Armando on this recognition.