UNC vs. Virginia Tech: How to Watch

The Tar Heels will face off against Virginia Tech this afternoon in the Dean Dome. Carolina is coming off of a disappointing loss to Syracuse on the road, and hope to rebound at home against a Hokies team that has barely kept their head above .500. It certainly helps that they were able to take down Florida State Tuesday night, so we’ll see if their momentum will carry into this game, or if the Tar Heels will be hellbent on not losing two games in a row and come away victorious.

The key to this game is pretty simple: play better defense. I know that’s not a very sexy thing to say from an analytical standpoint, but really that was the primary factor in the game against Syracuse, and it be the difference between a win and a loss this afternoon. Hubert Davis also mentioned in his press conference yesterday that the Heels shot more three-pointers than they attempted free throws in their loss to the Orange, which is another huge problem that they must overcome. When they were able to get to the line regularly earlier in the season, they were unstoppable. However, lately they have been settling for a lot of ill-advised jumpers, and even though some of them have been going in, the issue is that missed jumpers might as well be turnovers, especially when you are already not playing well on defense.

If you are unable to make it to the Dean Dome this afternoon, here is how you can watch/listen to the game.