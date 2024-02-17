UNC Basketball: The Tar Heels are the fifth overall seed in NCAA’s bracket preview

In the NCAA March Madness Men’s Bracket Preview on CBS Saturday, the selection committee unveiled its current top 16 seeds. For the first time in years, UNC fans expected to hear their name called.

While the North Carolina Tar Heels have fallen off the one-line having dropped three of the last five, as it stands now, the committee has Carolina as the two-seed (fifth overall) in the East Region along with defending champ one-seed UConn, three-seed Iowa State, and four-seed Wisconsin, all seeking a trip to Boston for the second weekend. As for the first weekend, like my colleague Al Hood previously wrote the ultimate aim is to play in Charlotte which seems likely if the Heels can get back on track the rest of the way.

2️⃣ SEEDS:



North Carolina

Tennessee

Marquette

Kansas



If the tournament started today, these teams would sit on the 2-line. #BracketPreview pic.twitter.com/fJhtGgGUYv — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 17, 2024

The other one-seeds are presently Purdue (number one overall), Houston, and Arizona. The Durham kids are on the three-line.

One thing to note, should the Heels end up in the South Region and make it to the Sweet 16, they would be playing in Dallas. Can you imagine Harrison Ingram competing in his hometown?

There are still a lot of games left to be played. The full tournament field will be revealed on Sunday, March 17 and the Tar Heels will begin their quest to get back to Phoenix and repeat that brilliant success of 2017.