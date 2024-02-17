UNC Basketball: Virginia Tech Game Thread

The vibes have not been especially good for UNC as of late. The defense that was a hallmark of their success this season has not shown up in recent games. Even in wins against Miami and Florida State it felt like a root canal to get there. Carolina has to turn things around in order to keep the late part of the schedule from slipping away from them.

Holding a half-game lead in the ACC, UNC welcomes 10th place Virginia Tech to Chapel Hill this afternoon. The game against Clemson is the only one the Heels have lost at home this season. The Hokies come into today’s game 3-2 over their last five with wins against Florida State and Georgia Tech bookending losses to Notre Dame, Miami, and Duke.

Hopefully the vibes improve today and Carolina can use it as a spring board to finish the season out strong.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!