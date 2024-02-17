UNC maintains first place in the ACC with win over Virginia Tech

UNC remained tough on their home court with a 96-81 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday. The Heels worked the Hokies into all kinds of foul trouble early on and dominated in the paint in order to come away with the win.

A lot of those paint points came courtesy of Armando Bacot’s big second half surge. Bacot finished the game with 25 points, 12 rebounds, and just one turnover, with 19 of those points coming after halftime. RJ Davis finished with 20 points and five assists with three made three-pointers. Cormac Ryan’s four made baskets were all from long distance and he was a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line. Harrison Ingram had a double-double before halftime, finished with the most rebounds on the team with 17, and had 12 points.

The Hokies made six three-pointers in the first half but just one after halftime. They made up for it inside the arc, but the 50-39 halftime deficit was too much to overcome with Carolina shooting 57% from the field in the second half. Former Tar Heel Tyler Nickel scored 14 points and made four threes because of course he did.

Despite the fact that UNC turned it over nine times, Virginia Tech made them pay for it to the tune of 20 points off giveaways. Those points were really why UNC wasn’t able to fully pull away and why the game was as close as it was. Even though the defense still wasn’t much to write home about, the offense was able to take the reins and be the driving force in the win.

After a pretty grueling stretch of games, UNC finally gets a break this week with no games until next Saturday when they travel to Charlottesville for a tough one against (currently #21) Virginia.