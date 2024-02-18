UNC vs. Virginia Tech: Three Things Learned

Sometimes there is no place like home.

A team that seemed like it had been struggling to hit shots found some friendly rims at the Smith Center yesterday, while the defensive effort inside the three-point arc was lacking at times. Still, once the Tar Heels took a double-digit lead into halftime there never was a feeling that Virginia Tech was going to win. The Hokies just couldn’t get stops, and Carolina enters their final five games with a victory.

Here’s what we learned with the Tar Heels’ last game for a week.

Everything looks better when the ball goes in the basket

Yeah as fans of the Tar Heels we know this lesson well. Yet we need a little reminder after the last couple of games where Carolina wasn’t hitting the ball early and it seemed everyone on the court was struggling in some form or fashion.

The Tar Heels shot 51.5% overall for the game and a blistering 56.7% in the second half. They also shot 44.4% from deep in the half but only attempted nine threes. Carolina’s guards quickly realized that with the Virginia Tech foul trouble they just had no answer down low and consistently pounded the ball inside. This meant that when the three-pointers were hoisted, they were open shots and easy to convert.

Carolina’s ability to just hit shots at will in the second half made it to where Virginia Tech’s hanging around was annoying, not worrisome. That is a big difference than the last few games where teams had gotten off to blistering starts and wouldn’t go away when Carolina would answer. This offensive version of Carolina looked a lot closer to the one we saw against Duke.

Key pieces are figuring out their game

Three players for the Tar Heels yesterday showed that they can step up when needed, and if the Tar Heels are going to go deep in March it’ll be needed.

First off Cormac Ryan seems to have found his long distance shot. After going 4-9 from behind the three point line on Tuesday, he carried that to Saturday by nailing his first three pointer to open up Carolina’s scoring, then hit his last one from the mountains of North Carolina. Overall all four of his makes were three-pointers, and he went 4-7 from there. He also went 4-4 from the free throw line, as his offensive confidence translated to some drives early which helped get the Hokies into foul trouble. Two games, 8-16 from three, and 6-6 from the line. If this is the version the Tar Heels get the rest of the season they will take it.

Armando Bacot had a vintage game as the Carolina big man recognized early in the second half that the Hokies just couldn’t stop him. He finished with a 25/12 double-double, shot 11-16 from the field, 3-3 from the line, and nursed his three fouls in the second half very well to stay out on the floor. 19 of those 25 points came in the second half, and for once when a team tried to aggressively double team Bacot he fought to go to the basket instead of passing — although he did pass out a couple of times for a wide open three. It was good to see the big man realize again a team he can be dominant against, and Carolina is going to need more of that down the stretch.

Finally, Elliot Cadeau had another up and down game to show he is still a first year college player, but his ability to drive to the basket in the first and second half ate Virginia Tech alive. It exposed just how weak the Hokies were defending near the hoop, and then the final play of the first half where it was all him showed a level of confidence in his play that was great to see. It wasn’t just that he scored, but that he went up, recognized a potential block and delayed lifting the shot up to avoid it. That’s heady stuff for a first year player and tough to defend. He also didn’t panic in the second half when he caught the ball on a shot clock running low — he didn’t hoist up a shot but instead somehow found RJ Davis who just nailed the three-pointer. He still had defensive lapses late and ended the game on the bench, but he was still +20 in the first half when he was on the floor. As more of his game comes together it can unlock a ton for the rest of the team.

The Tar Heels are ready for a break

I’m going to write more about this during this schedule off date for the Tar Heels, but it was clear with the body language by the Tar Heels late that they are mentally ready to take some time off. You could see them just not really pushing hard on defense, mostly because they knew they could get whatever they want on offense. It’s the sort of stuff that that mentally tired teams do as you go into conservation mode so that at least one side of the game isn’t affected

This isn’t a question about the bench, either. Hubert Davis deployed nine players yesterday, with Seth Tremble getting 21 minutes, Jalen Washington getting 10, and Jae’lynn Withers getting 9. Withers actually got more time in the second half than the first.

The fact is that Carolina has been grinding two games a week since December 29th, and Inside Carolina’s Sherrell McMillan put it in stark terms:

The upcoming six-day break for Carolina will be its longest since Dec. 21-28. — Sherrell D. McMillan (@RellDMC) February 17, 2024

It’s notable that the “toughest” Carolina has played came right after that break and it’s seemingly waned the further they got from it. Now, with three of their last five at home and only one real road trip left — and that one coming after this break — it’ll be interesting to see if there’s an attitude reset from the squad. They’ll be well aware of what’s needed to win in Charlottesville next weekend.