UNC vs Virginia Tech Player of the Game: Armando Bacot

Armando Bacot has been getting back to his old ways recently, with three 20-point games already in February after not recording any since the end of November. Several of us, both writers and commenters, noted on here during the interim that he was shouldering a different kind of role — emphasizing boxing out, setting hard screens, and protecting the rim over scoring and rebounding like he used to; it went as far as Armando himself saying he’d taken on a different role on this team ahead of the Duke game. Apparently, Hubert Davis wasn’t aware of this, and he brought Bacot in for a meeting where he said he’d never asked Bacot to be less of an offensive force and would love to see the old dominance return. After the exuberance that was the Duke game, though, I worried that such a re-emphasis on a relatively inefficient post game was working at least a little bit away from the things that made this team successful in December and January, as they looked less like the Final Four contender they had been than a team that would struggle to make the second weekend. Against Virginia Tech yesterday, though, the UNC big man was both dominant and undeniably a winning player. He scored 25 points and pulled in 12 rebounds, 19 and 9 of those respectively in the second half, on 11/16 shooting as he converted easy, medium, and hard looks alike around the rim against a Virginia Tech front that had some size, but not the combination of size, strength, and agility they needed to stop Armando from getting to his spots.

Bacot’s most impressive play(s) of the day involved some mobility and dexterity the likes of which you’d expect from an athletic guard, not a center. Bacot’s always been nimble, but on two different occasions, he set a middle-of-the-floor ball screen and went screaming down the lane, catching the ball from Elliot Cadeau, taking contact from a straight-up defender, and working around it with his arm, finger-rolling the ball up on the backboard. The first time, he converted the bucket and got the foul call. The second time, he couldn’t make it, but his forward momentum got him under the basket before his defender, giving him a can’t-miss second chance that he converted. Check out the first one here (it’s at 9:25 in case it doesn’t auto-load at the right time):

The story of the second half, over and over again, was the Heels holding on to a ten-ish point lead, Virginia Tech cutting it down to 8 or 7, and then UNC putting together a mini-run to get that breathing room back. Frequently, it was Bacot powering these mini-runs, including a personal 4-0 run that stretched the lead out from 50-57 to 50-61 and a UNC 10-6 stretch where the 10 points were a Bacot and-1, a Bacot dunk, a Bacot assist to a Cormac Ryan 3, and a Bacot layup that all ended with the Heels up 62-75. He was also vital on defense — when Hubert Davis subbed him out with 3 fouls and put in Jalen Washington, it only took a minute of game time to see that Washington wasn’t ready for the Hokies’ physicality around the basket on offense, and Bacot came back in and played the rest of the half without fouling again. Sometimes, that meant offering less resistance at the rim, but his active hands and quick rotations did enough to gum up the VT offense’s attempts to get it to their bigs. Overall, he was the UNC engine in the second half, as they got 4 points away from biscuits en route to a convincing win.

As for other candidates: Cormac Ryan, after I wondered if we’d see a complete game from him, answered the call with a mistake-free floor game where he shot 4/7 from three and 4/4 from the free throw line, recording 16 points. His fellow forward Harrison Ingram was almost everything in the first half that Bacot was in the second, hitting a double-double in the first 20 minutes with 11 points and 12 boards and powering his team to the lead. And, of course, R.J. Davis continued to be R.J. Davis, scoring 20 points on 6/13 shooting (3/8 from distance), adding 5 assists and including a jaw-dropping stepback three late in the game that pretty much sealed it.