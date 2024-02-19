UNC Basketball: Stock Report - Week 15

Carolina’s February wobble continued in Week 15 with a curious loss at Syracuse. That defeat made it three in the last five and a response against Virginia Tech was absolutely necessary. Fortunately, the Tar Heels responded emphatically and now (finally!) have their midweek bye to rest, reset, and travel to Charlottesville for another Q1 opportunity against Virginia.

Performances were all over the place against Syracuse and Virginia Tech, so let’s dive into it and see who is coming on strong for the final three-week push before postseason play begins!

STOCK UP

Harrison Ingram: The way that this man is rebounding is really astounding. The fact that he’s doing this next to Carolina’s all-time leading rebounder is a bit of a chuckle.

Harrison Ingram has shown another face of what Hubert Davis’s “four” can look like. Brady Manek was a bombs away three-point shooter. Pete Nance couldn’t quite imitate that model and last season’s team didn’t look balanced as a result. This season, Ingram has proven to be an additional ball handler, adept shooter, back-down threat, and apparently Wes Unseld.

Last week, Ingram had two double-doubles. He pulled down 11 rebounds against the Orange and 17 against the Hokies. He didn’t make any threes against Virginia Tech, but that wasn’t a hindrance, as UNC focused on force-feeding the Hokies spoonfuls of Bacot’s bitter medicine.

Knowing Bacot’s history with ankle injuries, it’s nice to know that Ingram is there to pick up the rebounding slack should another knock arrive. Bacot will appreciate having another Gucci garbageman next to him to clean up the trash.

Armando Bacot: Bacot’s scoring resurgence continues.

Week 15 saw Bacot extend his double-digit points streak to six games, after scoring just 19 in three games in January. Clearly, that scoring is always there, and with teams working hard to deny RJ Davis clean looks, Carolina has needed Bacot to make withdrawals from the bank.

Carolina had a fit feeding Bacot at Syracuse, as the Orange reverted to playing the 2-3 zone almost exclusively (Bacot scored 14 points on just nine shot attempts, 4-4 from the free throw line). Against Virginia Tech, there was room to run, and smaller men to bash into submission. Bacot scored 25 points on 11-16 shooting (3-3 free throws), but maybe just as important, he got Tech’s entire frontcourt in foul trouble.

Kidd, Beran, and Poteat all collected two first half fouls, and Bacot went into the locker room with just six points. But when he came out for the second half and the Hokies couldn’t defend him as tightly, Bacot was an unstoppable beast:

When you watch Bacot, you can’t just follow a box score. There’s so much he’s doing to affect his team positively, while sabotaging his opponents. Some folks may have been frustrated with his first half against Virginia Tech, but he was just doing his homework on a Friday night so he could party on Saturday.

Cormac Ryan: Don’t look now, but in week 15, Cormac Ryan is shooting 50% from three (8-16 combined). A lot gets discussed about Ryan’s defense, height, free-throw shooting, etc, but let’s be honest. He’s at UNC to hit threes. And for Carolina to have a sniff at a Final Four or more, he needs to shoot them at a healthy clip.

Against Syracuse, he had some bad turnovers that helped put a fork in any comeback thoughts, but those sorts of errors have been more an exception than the rule. If Ryan has his confidence and stroke settled, Carolina suddenly becomes a dangerous team.

Jalen Washington: Washington’s minutes continue to be limited, but he made significant impact in both games. Against Syracuse, he was left unguarded on an inbounds play, so he shrugged his shoulders and canned a three. Against Virginia Tech, he got himself into good positions for penetrating guards to find him and showed good power for two dunks.

He got pushed around a bit by Virginia Tech’s Lynn Kidd, so it’s important that he eats plenty of Caniac Combos with extra Texas Toast this offseason to help him anchor on defense. When Bacot leaves, that duty will fall to him.

STOCK DOWN

Paxson Wojcik: Seth Trimble’s return from injury has knocked Wojcik down a peg in the pecking order. After season highs in minutes and points in Week 14, Wojcik was unused at Syracuse (where the bench had a season low 27 combined minutes) and only played three minutes against Virginia Tech, with a minus 4 +/- rating.

Week 16 will only have one game, but it’ll be a biggie. UNC travels to Virginia (again) and the Hoos could potentially be just a half game behind for first place in the ACC. Carolina needs to do something they haven’t done since 2012: win at John Paul Jones Arena.

How well the Heels do beating Bennett Ball will go a long way in determining their stock for the postseason. With the break coming up, let us know who you think is trending in the right or wrong direction in the comments below!