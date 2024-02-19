UNC Basketball: Conference and NCAA seeding update

It’s been a long five years since we as fans could dare to dream about what it could take to win the ACC regular season as well as get our preference of playing the first and second round games in the site closest to Chapel Hill. In fact, even when they earned a top seed in 2019 they had to go to Columbus because the NCAA has been giving North Carolina sites a lot less. This season the tournament lords have blessed Charlotte as a host, which is even better considering Carolina played there in December.

With that in mind we are going to check in weekly with where the Tar Heels stand both in terms of their ACC Tournament seeding and their NCAA Tournament preferred location. Five games left seems like the perfect time, especially since the NCAA released their top sixteen preview list on Saturday. We now have a firm base of what the committee is thinking, not what people think the people on the committee are thinking.

ACC Regular Season Race

First off, let’s go ahead and make this clear: it would take an epic collapse for the Tar Heels to not get the double bye in the ACC Tournament. To understand this, you just need to look at the conference standings.

With five games left, Carolina is four games ahead in the loss column over the bunch of folks outside the fourth place race, and in that grouping for fourth Carolina has a win over all of them. They’ll have to play NC State again, but it’s safe to say they would win tiebreakers. So let’s just ignore this squishy middle and focus on the top three.

The race for the ACC’s regular season crown is a fascinating one. With the conference at fifteen teams, it’s become rare that there’s this much intrigue left at the top with each of the three still set to play each other. Virginia still has an off date ahead of them — somehow the Cavaliers are going to have an off date in January AND an off date in March — and the Devils have already had theirs.

Now let’s take a look at the remaining schedules for all three:

Carolina arguably has the best schedule left of the three, as all of their games that don’t involve the others are at home. The Cavaliers have two on the road and one at home, while the Blue Devils do get both contenders at Cameron, but only have Louisville at home beyond that.

Put simply — if Carolina wins out before the Duke game on March 9th they will have a good chance of having the one seed locked up before the game in Cameron, and at minimum they can hang an ACC regular season championship banner. With Duke and UVA having to play each other, one will get another loss. Should UVA win in Cameron in this scenario, Carolina can lose to the Devils but get the one seed based on a win against UVA. A loss to Virginia this week, though, and Carolina would then need to basically root for Duke to win and then win in Cameron on March 9th as UVA would hold the tiebreaker over them.

This of course assumes all three teams will win out the games that aren’t against each other, and that’s hardly a guarantee. Boston College has been feisty in Chestnut Hill, Wake Forest and NC State are seeking wins that can make them stand out to the NCAA Tournament Committee, and Duke has that tough UVA/NC State combo on a Saturday/Monday turnaround.

For right now though, just know that if Carolina wins out they are the ACC regular season champions and have the one seed. Winning this Saturday will go a long way to helping that cause

NCAA 1st/2nd Round in Charlotte

Whenever the committee awards a first or second round hosting site to North Carolina, it’s with the hope that the regional ACC schools — usually Carolina and Duke — can take those spots. Honestly, it’s why the pod system was revamped because Carolina and Duke were usually in a dog fight to try and get the one hosting slot. Even when the hosting slot was giving to Greenville, SC in 2017, they got their wish of putting Carolina on one side, Duke on the other and creating a memorable day of second round action.

Could it happen in 2024?

It’s possible. Right now the biggest obstacle to that happening is the SEC. Depending on which bracket projection you look at, either fellow two seed Tennessee or three seed Alabama take the other spot in Charlotte. There's another hosting site in Memphis, but you have to remember that as the crow flies it’s actually a shorter trip for Tennessee to get to Charlotte than to Memphis.

Either way, what’s clear from the way the bracket projections have popped up, either the Volunteers or the Crimson Tide would want to end up in Charlotte relatively close to their fan base, and thus it’s increasingly likely that Carolina and Duke are fighting it out for the other spot.

Carolina’s win over Tennessee earlier in the year carries a ton of weight, as the NCAA Committee had them as the fifth overall seed and the highest two seed, even after their loss to Syracuse on Tuesday. Right now Alabama is considered ninth overall and Duke is 12th. What has been made clear is that for Carolina and Duke to both end up in Charlotte, both are going to have to win every other game besides the ones they play against each other, and then hope for a little help from the SEC to knock down the Volunteers and Crimson Tide.

The advantage Carolina holds over Duke for hosting rights in Charlotte is a big one right now, but that gap can close considerably if the Blue Devils win in Durham and then they win again in the ACC Tournament should they face each other. In short: much like the ACC regular season crown, the Tar Heels have control over whether they will get to where they want to go. They just have to win.

One more note about the NCAA Tournament: the preview show was an interesting watch on Saturday. Outgoing Committee Chairman Charles McClelland not only went over who was selected but why they were placed where they were. Again, call this a hangover for not being in this level for about five season, but anyone who thought the committee assembles a bracket so that the highest one seed plays the lowest four is incorrect. This is important for anyone who saw Carolina as the fifth overall seed yet being placed in second overall seed UConn’s bracket.

The committee’s goal is to make each of the one through four seed groups as competitively balanced as possible, while giving teams their geographic preference and avoiding a top four conference conflict. As you can see, each of the top four are from different conferences

The top 16 seeds in bracket form #BracketPreview pic.twitter.com/zA5RrVAKTj — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 17, 2024

Now, fans can quibble with the committee saying that the Tar Heels would want to end up in Boston against UConn, but considering the number of Tar Heels who consistently show up for the games in Chestnut Hill it wouldn’t be as one-sided as you would think. It certainly would seem to be preferable to facing Arizona in Los Angeles, Houston in Dallas, or Purdue in Detroit.

Either way, there’s a long way to go even though we are just one month away from Selection Sunday. The committee’s reveal on Saturday told us a lot about what the Tar Heels have to do to get to where they want to be, but as we know so much can change in just a couple weeks.

We’ll check in next Monday to see how things stand on both fronts, and plan to keep doing so until postseason play.