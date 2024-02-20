UNC Basketball: Defensive Regression

It’s clear now in late February that the defense that carried UNC to eight straight conference victories in January is not as steady or stout as it was then. The Tar Heels began ACC play in earnest on January 3rd at Pitt and launched an eight-game streak of holding opponents to 70 points or less, including capping the first three games at 54 (lol@state).

That turn of events would have seemed remarkable to Tar Heel Nation, as Carolina looked rather generous in two marquee match-ups in December with UConn and Kentucky, both losses, both allowing 87 points. After a rebound win against Oklahoma, the Heels had an extended Christmas break before returning to practice with a renewed focus on stopping the ball.

As a waypoint, after the Oklahoma win, Carolina was KenPom’s #11 ranked team with an adjusted defensive efficiency (AdjD) ranking of 40, and Bart Torvik’s #15 ranked team with an AdjD ranking of 56.

Cue a memorable run of tight defense that UNC fans are not accustomed to watching, and after the win at Florida State, the Heels had elevated themselves to unprecedented heights: KenPom #6 with an AdjD of 4 and Bart Torvik #4 with an AdjD of 2.

The offense hadn’t found its footing, but that didn’t matter. Defense travels. Defense wins championships. And while Carolina still needed time to bed in their star freshman point guard and two transfer starters while Armando Bacot subserviated his offensive game to allow RJ Davis’s to blossom—the team defense kept the Heels winning. And winning big. All of the victories in that initial ACC-streak were by double-digits, save a seven-point win at Florida State.

Then the dip.

Carolina’s collective self-own in the city of Atlanta continued with a curious loss at Georgia Tech, where the Heels allowed the Yellow Jackets to shoot 45% from three (while only hitting 9/17 free throws in a one-point loss). Then a raucous win over Duke, followed by a blitz by Clemson where the Tigers raced to a 15-2 lead and scored 80 points in Chapel Hill, when they could only score 55 in the reverse fixture.

UNC won in Miami, but then out of nowhere, suffered their worst loss of the season at Syracuse. The Orange took full advantage of their height difference in the backcourt, slowed their tempo down, and played almost exclusively 2-3 zone to keep Carolina from scoring transition baskets, all while being remarkably efficient scoring 86 points (62.5 FG%).

Since their high after the win in Tallahassee, Carolina has slipped precipitously down the metrics slide. The Heels are now KenPom’s #10 team with an AdjD of 14, and Bart Torvik’s #12 team with an AdjD of 18.

Individually, the Heels have shown capabilities in fits and bursts that suggest the team can be a great defensive team. Harrison Ingram, who averaged less than seven rebounds per game in two seasons at Stanford, regularly beats that number by halftime. Elliot Cadeau has largely tamed his penchant for fouling non-stop, though he is not getting any generous calls from officials. Armando Bacot has shown that he can be a rim enforcer, so long as he isn’t protecting himself from a fourth foul. And RJ Davis showed grit against Miami when he hounded Nijel Pack to just 2 second-half points, after he scored 18 in the first-half.

Collectively, these pieces all need to weave together into a concentrated, collective effort. If successful, there’s no limit to what Carolina can achieve in March, and perhaps April. If not, the Tar Heels can lose to any jabroni, like they demonstrated against Georgia Tech and Syracuse. It’s time for them to defend like their lives depend on it.