AP Top 25: Week of 2/19

Both of the North Carolina Tar Heels basketball teams have been slumping a bit recently, although both picked up much needed wins over the weekend. While there’s still a couple weeks left to go before conference and then the NCAA Tournaments, this is around the time where you’d hope teams truly start focusing in and getting ready for March.

Around the country, teams are getting down to business as well. With another week in the books, let’s check in on where things stand in the AP Top 25 rankings.

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

UConn (62 first place votes) Houston Purdue Arizona Tennessee Iowa State Marquette Duke Kansas North Carolina Baylor Illinois Alabama Auburn Creighton Dayton Kentucky Saint Mary’s San Diego State South Carolina Washington State Colorado State Texas Tech Florida BYU

Where is UNC?

While you certainly would expct the Tar Heels to drop a bit following some of their recent losses, dropping them down to #10 (behind a certain rival with a similar record who they recently beat) seems a little harsh. Especially so considering we also just saw the selection committee place Carolina at a #2 seed and the #5 overall team in their recent bracket preview announcement. Oh well...

Biggest Winners

In terms of places, San Diego State had the biggest jump, moving up seven places since last week. However, the biggest move came at the top of the poll as UConn consolidated itself as the unanimous #1 after Purdue took a loss.

Biggest Losers

South Carolina has had an impressive rise in recent weeks, taking down several ranked opponents in the process. However, they’re now on a two-game losing streak, with one loss coming less a not great LSU team. As a result, the Gamecocks are down a week-high nine places.

Conference Breakdown

Big 12: 6

SEC: 6

Big East: 3

ACC: 2

Big Ten: 2

Mountain West: 2

Pac-12: 2

Atlantic 10: 1

WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

#1 UConn (24-2) at #15 Creighton (19-7) - Tonight at 8:30 PM ET on FS1

#21 Washington State (20-6) at #4 Arizona (20-5) - Thursday at 11:00 PM ET on FS1

#2 Houston (22-3) at #11 Baylor (19-6) - Saturday at 12:00 PM ET on CBS

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

Where is UNC?

The Tar Heels did snap a losing streak last week, but it wasn’t enough to get the back into the Top 25. Carolina is still getting votes, but they’re a ways back of #25 Princeton.

Biggest Winners

Virginia Tech and Utah led the way this week, each moving up five spots after beating ranked teams: Louisville and Colorado respectively.

Biggest Losers

No teams dropped out of the poll, so the biggest falls belong to five team each going down three spots. The most notable result among them probably came from UCLA, who lost to Oregon State in a game which featured four lead changes in the last 15 seconds.

Conference Breakdown

Pac-12: 6

ACC: 5

Big 12: 5

Big Ten: 3

Big East: 2

SEC: 2

Ivy League: 1

WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week