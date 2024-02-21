UNC Basketball: Charlottesville has been a house of horrors for the Tar Heels

By now it is no secret that the North Carolina Tar Heels do not enjoy going to Charlottesville to take on Virginia. There likely isn’t a worse house of horrors for the Heels in the ACC, and it honestly feels like they are always having to travel to Virginia more years than they don’t. The data shows that it’s as normal of an occurrence as visiting any other team, but I suppose when you witness UNC constantly losing to the same team in the same building repeatedly it’s hard to feel like the vicious cycle ever ends.

The idea that UNC will just never beat UVA on the road is only reinforced when you realize just how long it’s been since they’ve beaten them in Charlottesville — the last time the Heels pulled off a win in that building was February 25, 2012.

It has been 4,397 days since #UNC has last won in Charlottesville.



Top 5 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 that week:



1. Stronger (Kelly Clarkson)

2. Set Fire to the Rain (Adele)

3. We Are Young (fun.)

4. Sexy And I Know It (LMFAO)

5. Good Feeling (Flo Rida) — Tar Heels of NYC (@TarHeelsofNYC) February 19, 2024

Words couldn’t possibly describe just how insane it is that an elite program like Carolina’s continues to struggle so mightily against one team. It’s even more insane when you consider the fact that they have beaten Duke in Cameron five times since then. Then when you consider the fact that the Heels’ last win over the Hoos was the same year that LMFAO was a thing and it really makes you wonder how in the world we ended up in such a dark place. So dark, in fact, that I decided to take a look at what else was going on the last time we all got to enjoy a win in Charlottesville.

The iPhone 4S was the latest offering from Apple for most of the year before the iPhone 5 was announced later that year. The 4S was the first phone to feature their virtual assistant, Siri.

Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises hit theaters, which was the third and final movie in the Dark Knight Trilogy.

The first Avengers movie was also released, which was the highest-grossing movie that year.

Nintendo released the Wii U console, which ended up being a huge flop compared to its predecessor.

Barack Obama was re-elected as the President of the United States.

The New York Giants defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI.

LeBron James won his first NBA Championship with the Miami Heat.

The term “hot take” was added to the dictionary.

Hubert Davis began his first season with UNC as an assistant coach.

Tyler Hansbrough was still with the Indiana Pacers.

Armando Bacot turned 12 years old March 6th that year.

Elliot Cadeau turned 8 years old in September.

Needless to say, it’s been way too long since the Tar Heels were able to seal the deal on the road against the Cavaliers. Let’s hope that this weekend puts an end to the misery, because at this point it just feels like the Basketball Gods enjoy trolling those of us that wear Carolina blue. Surely if Clemson can beat us in the Dean Dome for the second time in like 80 years, we can take down a mid UVA team, right?