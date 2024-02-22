The unrelenting schedule for Carolina Basketball

The ACC season started strong for the Tar Heels. Despite having three road contests in a row, Carolina just went in and out toughed the likes of Pittsburgh, Clemson, and NC State to let the rest of the league know that this version of the Tar Heels was different than previous seasons. Fans were excited about the new defensive intensity this squad showed, and how efficient they were on offense.

Since then, though, there has been some slippage. All of the other ACC games besides Duke and the home game against Syracuse have had periods of time where it just seemed like their focus and “toughness” didn’t match what we had seen early on. Is this just because the Tar Heels aren’t as mentally tough as we were led to believe? Have teams adjusted that well to Carolina?

Or is a big part of it that the Tar Heels have had one of the most ridiculous conference travel schedules in their history?

Let’s be clear: Hubert Davis and the rest of the Tar Heels are going to say this is just excuse making and that it shouldn’t be a factor. They are a bunch of kids who have the ability to rest and recover quickly, so the travel schedule really shouldn’t matter. Every game is its own event and should be approached as such.

The problem here, of course, is that every game isn’t an individual event. When you break down the schedule the ACC hoisted on the Tar Heels this season up to this point, you start to understand why there may be some issues.

Let’s start with a fact that Tar Heel Sports Network play-by-play man Jones Angell had enumerated multiplied times over the last week: no ACC team had played eight of their first fourteen games on the road this season. In numerical terms, with 30% of their games remaining, the Tar Heels had already had completed 80% of their road games. The thing is, even that stat is misleading because remember, the Tar Heels played their first ACC game at home back in early December. They’ve played thirteen conference games since January 2nd, meaning eight of thirteen games have been on the road, which is 61.5% of their total.

These are college kids, though, and they get plenty of time to rest between road games right? Well, not so much.

The ACC has moved to a model the last couple of seasons to where their games are played on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Only two teams are asked to do the Saturday/Monday turn around a week. However, with the ACC having an exclusive contract with ESPN for their games, they are also beholden to ESPN’s scheduling windows for when they can play games. That Wednesday spot can have two fewer games because ESPN has NBA action. Thus, there are only spots on the lesser ESPN Networks for Wednesdays, and like it or not when you’re a team that consistently tops the ratings when you’re on, the Mothership is going to want to feature you as much as possible.

Carolina started this part of the season on a Tuesday, and then played a couple of Wednesday contests. However, since then their Saturday games have been followed by a Monday, Tuesday, Tuesday, and Tuesday. They haven’t played on Wednesday since the January 17th win over Louisville, and they won’t again for the record. Their game this weekend is followed by the Monday turn around, and then their home game against State is followed by the Tuesday game at home against Notre Dame.

This wouldn’t be so bad except you also have to look at where they were the Saturday before. As noted, they had started this part of the schedule with three straight road games. They finally got two home games in a row when they faced off against Syracuse and Louisville, and the Louisville game is when the road wear started to show up as they couldn’t put the Cardinals away. Since then, they’ve had two home games back to back only once — the Duke and Clemson games — and that was a Saturday/Tuesday combo. Their Tuesday road games against Georgia Tech and Syracuse followed road trips the Saturday before. Even when they got the benefit of playing at home on the Monday following a Saturday game, it followed a road trip. That’ll happen again this upcoming week, by the way, but at least Miami will be coming from Coral Gables after finishing up a game at 6 PM on Saturday.

Compare this with the schedules given to Virginia and Duke. The Cavaliers don’t have any three game road stretches at all this season, and they play three Wednesday dates to UNC’s two. Duke, meanwhile, is the midst of their lone three game road stretch of at Florida State, at Miami on a Wednesday, and at Wake Forest. They were also given three Wednesday games — one being for one of their longest trips of the season to Miami this Wednesday.

You may have noticed another trend here that I’m about to point out, which is the actual locations.

A by-product of the increasing footprint of the ACC is much longer travel. The league currently stretches to Indiana, New York, Massachusetts, and the southern tip of Florida. These aren’t exactly short trips — they require air travel and all that goes along with it. Carolina’s schedule has taken them to all corners of the league with the exception of Notre Dame. Bouncing from Tallahassee to Chapel Hill to Atlanta, and then Miami to Chapel Hill to Syracuse with only one day of possible practice in between is going to be wearing on a team and is also going to limit just how much a coach can work on issues he is noticing.

Again, this isn’t to make you feel sorry for the Tar Heels. Their schedule for the rest of the season is by far the envy of the league as they only have to travel up to Charlottesville this Saturday and then stay in North Carolina for the rest of the regular season. This is just to point out that if you take a team that has had to play 62% of its games on the road in the most far flung corners of the footprint with little time off, there could be side effects. Like not being as mentally sharp in end game situations, or having the propensity to sag a little against a team that you know you’re better than, or not quite going as hard on defense as you had because you just don’t quite have the same energy you did before, or having your shooting legs go on you and missing more shots.

The real test to see how much of an effect this had will be this stretch coming up. Carolina finally gets their off date and a few practices to really dig into where their deficiencies have been and where teams have adjusted to them. They get a chance to rest up and enjoy Chapel Hill for an extended period of time, and they get plenty of time to focus for a team that they haven’t beaten on the road since 2012. After Saturday they know they are done with planes until the middle of March, and when they do travel it’ll be to stay in that location and not immediately rush back to Chapel Hill.

It’s these things that can pay dividends down the road — you’ve been through the worst that’s out of your control, so the ACC Tournament and NCAA Tournaments will be easier. We’ll know soon enough just how worn out these guys were, and just how much being at home for an extended period of time really matters.