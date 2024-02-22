UNC Basketball: Ramp Season

Suddenly, there are five games remaining in the regular season. It seems like a week ago that we were learning the newest faces floating above that light blue, just getting reacclimated to the rhythms of a basketball season in Chapel Hill. It can’t have been all that long ago that we were wondering who was going to take their game to the next level on this year’s Tar Heel team (RJ Davis) and whether anyone was going to step up to be the beating heart of this team that had seemed lacking in recent years (Harrison Ingram). Now, a flash of blue-and-white argyle later, we’re staring down the barrel of the maddest month of all.

There are two more games remaining in the month of February, a quick turnaround on this Saturday and the Monday following, and then it’s March. I’m sure I’ll write more in-depth here later about the month of March, and what it meant to me as a kid growing up in Chapel Hill, and why to this day, for my money, there’s no better sporting event in the world. That’s all looming on the horizon, gathering like storm clouds out over the ocean while we stand on the proverbial beach, half-in and half-out of two worlds at once. For now, though, the regular season gathers around our feet like so much sand, ramping down to a fateful trip to Durham at the end of the season, hopefully with a regular-season title in the balance. It’s a gentle slope that sees us through the first week of March, depositing us gently amidst the flotsam and madness.

That same slope, though, also gives us the crashing of the waves just beyond. The frothing water is propelled ever towards a crash by the moon’s gravity, heading up the slope until it folds in under its own weight, smashing itself to droplets on the uphill side of that ramping sand. Even while the sand rolls down towards it, the water rushes back up the ramp to wreak its unique form of havoc. Even while this regular season is winding down, Coach Davis and the Tar Heels are just ramping up for postseason play, and hopefully a lot of it. The wildness that mixes in at the joining between the down- and up-ramp forces? That swirl of blue water and white foam? Well, that’s the most fun part of all, and it’s right there in front of us.