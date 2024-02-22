Former Tar Heel Justin Jackson signs a 10-day contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves

Former Carolina player Justin Jackson has spent the last few years bouncing back and forth between the G-League and the Dallas Mavericks, and now it sounds like he will be on the move once again. Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted earlier yesterday that the Minnesota Timberwolves are signing Jackson to a 10-day contract, adding some depth to their roster coming out of the All-Star break.

The Timberwolves are signing Justin Jackson to a 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 21, 2024

For those who haven’t been following Jackson’s journey in the NBA, he spent a good amount of time with the Sacramento Kings to start his career before ending up with the Dallas Mavericks. From there we saw him get traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, then the Milwaukee Bucks, then the Boston Celtics, the Phoenix Suns, back to the Celtics, before ultimately ending up with the Mavericks once again. Prior to getting traded to the Timberwolves, Jackson played for the Mavericks G-League team, the Texas Legends. He was averaging 19.5 points per game, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and was 41.2% from deep.

It’s unclear what the Timberwolves have in mind for Jackson considering the fact that it is a contract that doesn’t even last a full two weeks. While I am not the best person to speak to when it comes to Minnesota, my guess is that they are essentially trying out Jackson to add some firepower to their offense. His perimeter shooting in the G-League has clearly been excellent, but the two big issues he’s had is that said perimeter shooting hasn’t translated to the NBA court yet, and also his defense leaves a lot to be desired. It’ll be interesting to see how the Timberwolves evaluate him, and even more importantly, where things go after the 10-day contract is up.

What do you think of Jackson being on the move once again? Let us know in the comments below.