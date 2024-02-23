UNC Baseball: Midweek Recap and Weekend of 2/23

The North Carolina Tar Heels started the season 4-0, but face a tough test against ranked in-state foe East Carolina.

In a unique format, the weekend series versus the Pirates will be played in three locations across North Carolina.

The opener tonight is at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill. Tomorrow’s game will be played at Segra Stadium in Fayetteville, home of the single-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers. The Sunday finale will be at Clark-LeClair Stadium in Greenville.

UNC Baseball Upcoming Schedule Date Time Opponent Date Time Opponent 2/23/2024 5:00 PM vs. East Carolina 2/24/2024 2:00 PM vs. East Carolina 2/25/2024 2:00 PM at East Carolina

Below are the current rankings for UNC:

D1Baseball.com: 15

Baseball America: 15 (+1)

NCBWA: 14 (+2)

Collegiate Baseball: 15 (+1)

USA Today Coaches Poll: 15

Perfect Game: 13 (+1)

On Tuesday night, UNC hosted Elon at the Bosh. Left fielder Casey Cook started the scoring in the second, driving in second baseman Alex Madera.

Later in the inning, a fielding error led to two more runs and a 3-0 lead for Carolina.

The Phoenix responded two innings later with a homer and a couple of RBI singles to grab a 4-3 lead.

The Tar Heels did not waste any time responding. UNC loaded the bases, and Vance Honeycutt cleared them with an opposite-field grand slam.

Elon got one in the sixth to bring it back within two.

In the seventh, Cook tallied another RBI that became the eventual game-winner.

Elon had one more rally in the eighth, narrowing the UNC lead to one. However, Dalton Pence earned the save in the ninth by retiring three batters in order and finishing off the 8-7 victory.

Carolina used eight pitchers, striking out 12 batters. Matthew Matthijs earned the win. Starter Jason DeCaro and Cameron Padgett each led UNC with three strikeouts each.

With Honeycutt’s grand slam, he became just the second Tar Heel ever to record 40 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a career. Honeycutt joins Jarrett Shearin on this exclusive list.

Another BIG inning = another BIG Tar Heels "dub" pic.twitter.com/f6zmwnM9fe — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) February 21, 2024

East Carolina (3-1) was ranked as high at no. 11 in the preseason polls and remain ranked this week.

However, the Pirates fell to unranked Campbell on Tuesday night. With their series win over ranked UC Santa Barbara, expect the Camels to be ranked next week if they win their weekend series over Ohio.

ECU won its fourth-straight American Athletic Conference regular season title last year, and was selected as the top AAC team in the preseason.

Junior righty Trey Yesavage was selected as a preseason All-American, Golden Spikes Award Watch List member, and AAC Preseason Pitcher of the Year. In four innings of work against Rider on February 16, Yesavage earned the win. He allowed just one run, one hit, and struck out eight.

Five other Pirates were named to the AAC Preseason All-Conference Team, including junior outfielder Jacob Jenkins-Cowart. Jenkins-Cowart was named the AAC Player of the Week after his hot start against Rider. Over the weekend, he went 6-for-12 with six runs scored, five RBIs, three doubles, two home runs, two stolen bases.

Since first meeting in 1958, UNC leads the all-time series versus ECU 59-32.

Below are the individual leaders for UNC:

Batting (minimum 2 PA/G and 75% of games played):

Batting average: .625 - Casey Cook

Slugging percentage: .875 - Casey Cook

Home runs: 3 - Vance Honeycutt

RBI: 9 - Casey Cook

Hits: 10 - Casey Cook

Runs: 9 - Vance Honeycutt

On-base percentage: .714 - Casey Cook

Stolen bases: 3 - Vance Honeycutt, Jackson Van De Brake

Pitching (minimum 1 IP/G):