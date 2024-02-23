UNC vs. Virginia: Three Things to Watch

The Tar Heels are on the road yet again to take on Virginia in Charlottesville. UNC is coming off of a full bye week, which was needed given how ridiculous their ACC schedule has been. They managed to take down Virginia Tech before they went into the break, and while they were resting the Cavaliers were getting ran out of Blacksburg by that same Hokies team. Really bad offense and 12 turnovers led to one of the biggest losses to their in-state rival in recent memory, and now they will return to their home court to try and do what they’ve done to the Tar Heels since 2012.

The problem, of course, is that this Virginia team isn’t as good as they have been in recent years, but unsurprisingly their defense has mostly been as good as it’s ever been — according to KenPom, they are ranked 9th in the country in adjusted defense. The fun twist in this game is that UNC is 10th in that same metric, but have a much better offense behind them. Will the unstoppable force finally win against the immovable object? One can only hope.

Let’s discuss three things to keep an eye on in what should be another slow, boring, painful, annoying, excruciating competitive afternoon in Charlottesville.

UNC needs the good version of Cormac Ryan to show up

Virginia’s Pack Line defense has one very obvious flaw, and that is that they do not have many answers for teams that are really good at moving the ball and shooting from deep. Teams that are able to move the defense enough tend to get really good shot opportunities on the perimeter, which just so happens to be something that the Heels have been good at. The question, however, has been whether or not Cormac Ryan knocks those shots down, as he is usually the guy in the corner waiting to take the shot. Thankfully he has been making a lot more of those shots lately, which was a big reason why they were able to take down Virginia Tech last Saturday.

Ryan has now made four three-pointers in back-to-back games, and he has scored a total of 34 points in that span. Being able to get going offensively has provided much-needed help on the perimeter for RJ Davis, and it has naturally opened up things in the paint as well. We all know that Virginia isn’t going to give high-percentage chances easily, so one of the bigger keys to this game will be Ryan, Davis, and Harrison Ingram heating up from deep. Let’s just hope that Ryan didn’t cool off during the extended break.

Making anybody but Reece Beekman beat you

I’ll be honest: any time I have to say “make anybody but this guy beat you” I cringe as I am typing it. It sounds like a very lazy, slightly ignorant take when it comes to an entire basketball team, but sometimes it’s just that easy of a scouting report. UVA senior Reece Beekman has been the Cavalier’s best offensive weapon, and outside of him things are pretty bleak. Sure, Isaac McKneely is right behind him averaging 12.4 points per game, but nobody else is averaging 10+ points per game out side of those two players. One could argue that McKneely is just as important to stop, but truly I think Beekman is alone as the head on the snake.

What makes Beekman even more dangerous going into this game is how badly he played against Virginia Tech. He finished the game with only seven points, three rebounds, and two assists, and went 3-10 from the field. UNC’s number one job is to make sure that Beekman doesn’t try to redeem himself Saturday afternoon, and if he doesn’t, then they will have a really good chance of coming away with a win. Let him get hot, and well…we know what that looks like in Charlottesville by now, don’t we?

Will Elliot Cadeau be effective against UVA’s defense?

It’s hard enough to translate your game to the college level coming out of high school, but I often wonder how difficult it is to take on a team that plays the style that Virginia plays for the first time. When it comes to Elliot Cadeau that question is even more pronounced considering the fact that his bread and butter is ripping teams apart with his quick first step and getting to the rim. But what will Cadeau be able to do if he can’t do that against UVA’s defense?

While this sounds counter-intuititive, I do think that Cadeau will probably have a field day making plays for his teammates. Despite Syracuse giving the Heels all kinds of fits with their zone defense, Cadeau carved them up for nine assists and only one turnover. Things will undoubtedly be tougher against UVA, but something tells me that his biggest struggle will be creating offense for himself. In a world where he proves me wrong, it’d be hard to imagine the Tar Heels not coming away from this one with a victory.