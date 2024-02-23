UNC Basketball: Metrics vs. Eye Test

We are in a day and age where bracketology and team evaluation are at a level many of us could have never fathomed. Numbers and metrics reign supreme in modern-day college hoops, especially as we enter this phase of the season. It’s ‘buckle your seatbelt’ time in the sport we all know and love. No one asked for my opinion, but I think advanced stats are fun but far from absolute. So many people adore college basketball because of the annual volatility, and all of the predictive rankings and numbers seem to push that narrative aside. That’s no fun.

That said, whether we like it or not, it’s the reality of the sport. North Carolina, just in the last 24 months, has been on a wild ride and seen both sides of the bracket solely because of where they stood in these metrics. As the Tar Heels approach a massive trip to Charlottesville on Saturday to take on the Virginia Cavaliers, I am here to find the happy medium in what we’ve seen and where they stand as Joe Lunardi and the selection committee are beginning to dial in their field of 68.

The common consensus is that North Carolina (20-6) sits comfortably on the two-seed line as of today, but there’s more to that conclusion than the Tar Heels just being ‘good.’ Hubert Davis has his squad sitting at No. 10 in the latest NET and KenPom rankings, two that the committee has consistently valued. North Carolina also falls in the top-20 in strength of record, strength of schedule, offensive and defensive efficiency, as well as other metrics such as BPI and KPI.

As much of a mouthful as that is, the Tar Heels are in a superb position and have been for quite some time. There is no reason to doubt the completeness of this team and the belief that come Selection Sunday, North Carolina will be in a great spot, regardless of what happens between now and mid-March. Also on the resume are six Quadrant 1 (Q1) wins and a record of 14-2 in Q2-4. In addition to that, three AP top-10 wins. It’s a complete, excellent body of work.

Now, the counterclaim to all of these numbers and analytics is how the Tar Heels have looked in the last three weeks. It hasn’t been particularly pretty. Last Saturday’s victory against Virginia Tech saw some offensive improvements, but defensively, North Carolina has taken a significant step back. They’ve lost three of six dating back to the loss to Georgia Tech and given up 80+ in four of those six.

The visible difference from mid-January to now is the ability vs. inability to play complete games. In some of those early ACC wins, it was all Tar Heels from wire-to-wire. Even in the uglier, more physical contests, North Carolina didn’t have to come back from double-digits and fend off late-game comebacks from opponents. Shot-making and late-game execution have also caught some people’s attention, and not for the right reasons. There has been an occasional lack of intensity and attention to detail that did not compare to the Heels of a month ago. That is a significant concern that may not show up in the numbers.

The only game that truly matters is the next one, and when North Carolina is tipping off in the opening weekend of March Madness, none of this will matter. Be that as it may, basketball is a game of momentum, and as we know all too well, playing the best at the right time. The Tar Heels have multiple opportunities over the next few weeks to return to that National Championship caliber play that leaves no doubt as the postseason approaches. A loss in February won’t matter then, but neither does a predictive metric, and all that matters is being in the best position to be successful when the bracket is finalized. To do that, it takes evaluating at face value and taking care of business down the stretch.

North Carolina can take a considerable step on Saturday against Virginia.