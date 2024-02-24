UNC vs. Virginia: How to Watch

After getting the early part of the week off, the North Carolina Tar Heels are set to be back in action today in what will likely be a tough test.

Today, Carolina is set to head to Charlottesville to take on Virginia. The Cavaliers have been a tough matchup for the Heels in the Tony Bennett years, especially when UNC goes on the road. Carolina has not won in Charlottesville since 2012, and this year’s game will be another test.

This season, Virginia hasn’t been the ACC favorite and potential NCAA Tournament #1 seed that they have been at times under Bennett, but at 20-7 they’re still a likely NCAAT team. They are coming off a fairly bad loss to rival Virginia Tech earlier this week, but that was on the road, and they’ve been a different team at home, having lost just once. Add in the playing style matchup and the general recent history of this series, and this is set to be a difficult game for UNC.

Before the game tips off later today, here’s everything you need to know on how to catch the action: