UNC hangs on in win over Virginia to snap Charlottesville losing streak

It has been 12 years since UNC won at John Paul Jones Arena. Think of yourself 12 years ago, and the seemingly six lifetimes we’ve all lived since then. UNC desperately needed to pick up a win to snap such an ugly streak, and they got it on Saturday in a 54-44 win over the Cavaliers.

Let’s get this out of the way: this was a hideous game. That tends to happen when you play Virginia, but it was abysmal. Virginia should have buried themselves with an abhorrent first half that saw them shoot 17% from the field and 0-6 from long distance on their way to 16 points. Cormac Ryan alone had 15 points in the first 20 minutes. However, UNC could not make enough shots to put them away. The Tar Heels were up 26-16 at the half, largely on the back of Ryan, but the rest of the team was largely absent.

Tables turned a bit in the second half, in that Carolina shot just 26% from the field after halftime. Virginia was much better than their first half at 39%, but a 28-28 tie in the second half was not enough to cut it after the hole they dug for themselves early on. The Cavaliers are obviously a good defensive squad, but the Heels spotted them nearly eight minutes at one point without a field goal. That is not a winning formula in the vast majority of situations, but UVA just couldn’t shoot enough to make UNC pay for it.

Cormac Ryan led the team with 18 points, mostly coming in his first half onslaught. He made five of his six three-pointers before halftime. RJ Davis, who had one of the worst offensive performances we’ve seen from him this season, was held to 12 points with nine of them coming at the free throw line. Reece Beekman kept RJ quiet most of the game, and the shots he did get were just not falling. Armando Bacot finished with a 10-point, 13-rebound double-double despite picking up two fouls and having to sit for an extended stretch in the first half.

It is a fact of college basketball that you don’t always get to play your preferred pace or style. That was absolutely true today, as it always is against Virginia, and we’ve seen really good UNC teams crumble against it. Today’s game was not a beautiful display of basketball by any stretch of the imagination, but this team was able to grit out a win in the 50s when they’d much rather be playing in the 80s. There is a lot to be said for that, especially when Charlottesville has basically been haunted for the program for the majority of these players’ lives.

It is also good to see Ryan find his shot that has been hit or miss for most of the season. RJ cannot carry the team to victory in every single game, and it was nice to see someone else be able to step up and carry the offense in his absence. They’ll need more of that in this final stretch of conference play and into the ACC and NCAA Tournaments.

UNC will be back in action on Monday when they host Miami in Chapel Hill.