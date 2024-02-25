UNC vs. Virginia: Player of the Game - Cormac Ryan

On Saturday, the Tar Heels took down Virginia, 57-47, to claim its first victory in Charlottesville since 2012. It definitely wasn’t the prettiest win, but credit Tony Bennett’s defense for effectively slowing down Carolina’s top offensive threats RJ Davis and Armando Bacot for the majority of the game. With those guys receiving extra attention, though, Cormac Ryan stepped up in a big way.

Ryan finished the game with 18 points on six threes (6-11 from deep). Five of those came in the first 20 minutes while Bacot was saddled with foul trouble and Davis was being hounded by Reece Beekman. Offensively, Ryan was the main reason the Heels were able to jump out to an early lead that they never relinquished. His efficiency was super important in a game with few shot attempts. Ryan accounted for over half (15) of Carolina’s 26 first-half points.

Amidst the chatter about his streaky shooting, Ryan now has three straight games with at least four made threes and he’s shooting 51.9% over that time. His confidence is peaking at just the right time, but it also helps when Carolina makes a more concerted effort to get him the shots he’s comfortable taking, which seems to be the recent trend. If he can continue to be that truly dangerous shooting threat opposite Davis, this team is going to be extremely difficult to stop.

Defensively, Ryan did a good job of pursuing and staying with Virginia’s shooters and even took on the task of guarding Beekman for a bit. He was fully engaged the whole game, diving for loose balls and constantly communicating. Ryan rarely has an issue with effort but it felt like his success shooting the ball elevated his intensity even more.

Armando Bacot deserves an honorable mention for his second half resurgence where he recorded 8 points, 10 rebounds, and put together some really nice defensive sequences to help keep Virginia at bay. He finished with a 10-13 double-double to go along with two blocks. Harrison Ingram delivered another solid all-around performance with 7 points, 10 rebounds, one assist, and one steal.