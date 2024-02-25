UNC vs. Miami: Three Things to Watch

After playing their first game in seven days yesterday, UNC had to sprint home to Chapel Hill to get ready for the Miami Hurricanes. For those that missed everything that happened yesterday, the Tar Heels went into Charlottesville and took down a hapless Virginia Cavaliers team, earning their first road win against them since 2012. Tony Bennett’s squad got a taste of their own medicine via a strong defensive performance from the Heels, and Cormac Ryan went off for 18 points and knocked down six three-pointers.

While playing two games in three days feels like a personal attack, Miami is doing the same thing — they are coming off of a four-point home loss to Georgia Tech yesterday. They have now lost seven of their last eight games, and are now 6-11 in ACC play. UNC was able to barely get by them in the first game in Coral Gables, but will things be different tomorrow night? Let’s go ahead and dive into some keys to tomorrow night’s game, which thankfully will be the last game the Heels have to play until they face off against NC State this coming Saturday.

Finding solutions for Norchad Omier and Nijel Pack

Let’s get the important detail out of the way: Miami guard Nijel Pack has missed some time due to a knee injury, and Jim Larranaga said that he felt like he would get him back sooner rather than later. However, those comments were made prior to last week’s game against Duke, and Pack still ended up missing yesterday’s game against Georgia Tech. With that said, the Heels will probably have to game plan for him as if he’s going to play, but there really isn’t any updates as to whether or not he will actually show up to Chapel Hill tomorrow.

With that said, Pack and Norchad Omier scored 40 of Miami’s 72 points in the first meeting in Coral Gables. Both players combined for 34 of the Hurricanes’ shot attempts, with the other 13 coming from Wooga Poplar. Shot distribution and point totals have been more evenly spread out for the Canes since then, but ultimately the Heels’ number one priority is to stop the two-headed monster from going off on them yet again. Again, there’s a chance that Pack doesn’t even suit up tomorrow night, but it’s better to plan for the challenge than to hope for catching a break.

Can RJ Davis shake off his performance from yesterday?

The presumed ACC Player of the Year had a really rough afternoon yesterday in Charlottesville. While his teammate Cormac Ryan had a field day, RJ Davis had a very difficult time dealing with Reece Beekman, and even when he did get open looks they didn’t fall for him. Davis still found a way to score 12 points against the Cavaliers, but nine of those points came from free throws, meaning only three of those points came from a made field goal attempt. It was easily Davis’ worst offensive performance of the season, but nothing helps shooting woes like returning to your home floor, right?

I think we can all say that there’s no real reason to be concerned about Davis’ performance against Virginia. Tony Bennett knew exactly what he was doing — he wanted to shut down UNC’s best player and make literally anybody else beat him. Fortunately Ryan stepped up and had one of his best games in a Carolina uniform, so there wasn’t any real consequence to Davis being MIA. Things should look a lot better against Miami, especially considering the fact that Davis scored 25 points in the first meeting. Give Virginia credit for what they did to the league’s best player, and we’ll just have to hope that he can bounce back against the Canes.

Limiting turnovers

When the Tar Heels took on Miami in the first meeting, they barely escaped Coral Gables with a three-point victory. While there’s a few reasons why things almost went sideways, the biggest reason was turnovers. The Hurricanes were able to score 22 points off of Carolina’s 16 turnovers, with Elliot Cadeau committing the most errors with five. For the sake of not repeating myself on the issue, here’s what I said following the first meeting about some of the bad mistakes the Heels made:

Aside from shot selection, the Heels also turned the ball over 16 times, leading to 22 points for Miami. If we were to factor in the amount of points the Hurricanes scored off of missed shots, I’m sure it would highlight in red just how impactful their miscues were in the game. Said miscues also played a critical role in the Heels not scoring a single field goal in the final 4:07 of regulation. Miami is a better team than their record in my humble opinion, but ultimately the Heels should’ve had no issues putting them away. Make that many mistakes, and teams will make you pay more often than they don’t.

The name of the game tomorrow night is simple: be smarter with the ball, take better shots, and things should go a lot better than the first game. This Miami team won’t be 100% even if Nijel Pack returns, and the Heels should still be pretty well-rested in comparison thanks to the extended break. Factor in the fact that this game is at home, and really things couldn’t be simpler for the Heels as long as they don’t make so many silly mistakes. The Hurricanes will undoubtedly make life difficult again, but if they control what they can control then UNC can cruise into another decent break with a win before taking on NC State in the Dean Dome.