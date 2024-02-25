UNC vs Virginia: Three Things Learned

Forgive me for saying one last time the thing that everybody who’s ever talked about UNC sports has said — UNC men’s basketball won a game in Charlottesville, against Tony Bennett and UVA, for the first time since 2012, when most of the players on the court yesterday were in (gulp) grade school. They got out to a big lead thanks to stifling defense (and some help from a pretty inept offense) and fended off a couple of surges to win maybe the ugliest game they’ll play this year. Let’s take a look at some takeaways:

Cormac Ryan is stepping up

Greg Barnes of Inside Carolina wrote this great article last week about UNC’s graduate senior wing and his history of streaky shooting. In it, he noted that Ryan’s inaccuracy from deep this year was fairly anomalous even for a career where his shooting has tended to be more boom-or-bust than a consistent weapon, but also that he’d been finding the bottom of the net of late — he was 8/16 in the two games against Syracuse and Virginia Tech. I said before the VT game, though, that hot shooting didn’t much move me if it was going to come with negatively game-changing mistakes like his 5 turnovers against the Orange. Since then, he’s been everything UNC could have wanted and more. He’s played clean floor games while continuing to shoot the leather off the ball, and as you can probably see from our Player of the Game honors, was the difference between winning and losing against the ‘Hoos on Saturday. He nearly outscored Virginia on his own in the first half, with 15 points to their 16, giving UNC a cushion that it didn’t relinquish. His wing defense and floor game was just as important, seemingly buoyed by his success. This is the version of Cormac Ryan that UNC needs to make the kind of run in March we were all dreaming about at the start of this month.

The bench is re-settling

Initially, it might look pretty bad that UNC’s bench played 41 minutes and only scored 3 points. And of course, you’d like to see more bench scoring for the Heels, even in as low-scoring a game as this one was. But dig a little deeper, and I think that the bench usage and stats from this game are actually pretty encouraging as far as the bench usage getting back to how it was when this team was playing its best basketball. On a basic level, there’s just the minutes played — Jae’Lyn Withers and Jalen Washington were both pressed into extended duty to deal with UVA’s wing length and Armando Bacot’s early foul trouble, respectively, and while they combined for UNC’s 3 bench points, their contributions were felt elsewhere — they got rebounds to end UVA’s possessions, which were at a premium — the two combined for 11 rebounds in just 24 minutes — a full quarter of UNC’s boards in a tenth of the minutes played. They played solid defense. They moved their bodies and the ball on offense. And ultimately, the team didn’t miss a step with either on the floor; other starters just took the scoring load. As flawed as +/- is as an end-all, be-all stat, it’s worth noting that Withers had a team-high +11 and Washington had a respectable +7. Seth Trimble also played positive minutes without scoring; his defense wasn’t as game-changing as it sometimes is just because UVA basically defended themselves at times, but he kept the ball moving, got a couple key rebounds himself, and acquitted himself at +10 in his 14 minutes. Getting positive minutes, even if their contributions weren’t scoring, from the bench is a really good sign. The next step is some of their minutes coming from R.J. Davis, who played a whopping 37, including never coming out in the 2nd half despite his offensive struggles.

Getting the monkey off

I told my colleagues in Slack after the Heels lost at home to Clemson that I was at least glad this wasn’t the first team to lose to Clemson in the Dean Dome; I’ve already grown to like them too much to associate them with such a dubious honor, for lack of a better term. Now, they’ve added a positive streak-break to this season’s record book — they finally ended UNC’s longest-ever winless streak at any venue. For all this team’s ups and downs throughout the year, that kind of positive energy feels more correct for the legacy they’ve already started to cement with this regular season. The postseason will bring what it will bring, but already, this is a team that’s created some special moments, and I hope it’s got a few more left in it. Bring on March!