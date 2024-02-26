UNC Basketball: Stock Report - Week 16

Week 16 only had one game thanks to the much-needed midweek bye. The Tar Heels had ample time to rest, repair, and prepare for a trip to the dentist’s chair, aka John Paul Jones Arena, home of Tony Bennett’s terrorist basketball. In Charlottesville, the Heels unshouldered the burden of 12 years of painful history, finally beating the Hoos on their home floor for the first time since 2012.

Maybe more importantly, UNC got off the win/loss seesaw they were riding for the last three weeks, putting together consecutive wins for the first time since the 10-game winning streak. With their closest conference competitors faltering this past weekend, Carolina is in position to cement their place atop the ACC. Let’s see how the stocks look after two stellar wins in Week 16.

STOCK UP

Cormac Ryan: Is there another Tar Heel showing more growth leading up to postseason play than Ryan?

The grad transfer has been inconsistent from distance all season, but seems to be locking in at precisely the right time. In his last two games, he shot 10/23 from three (43.5%) which Hubert Davis will take any day of the week. His shot is slowing down some, and most everything leaving his fingertips looks good, even the misses.

Ryan hit a season-high six three-pointers against Virginia, and his 52 total points in the last three games is his highest points total in a three game stretch all season. If Carolina can count on this kind of consistency from him, that’ll go a long way to raising the floor for expectations.

Cormac Ryan vs Virginia



18 PTS (6 3PT) pic.twitter.com/jRgOEeV31p — Tar Heel Tapes (@TarHeelTapes) February 24, 2024

Armando Bacot: This is one of the guys who can raise the ceiling.

Last week against Virginia Tech, Bacot was a dominant force. At Virginia, Bacot was saddled with two early fouls and had to sit after just seven minutes on the floor. He left having only scored one basket, but had three rebounds.

In the second half, Bacot played 19 minutes and completed his double-double, scoring eight points and grabbing ten rebounds. He protected the rim well, had a nice block, passed out of double-teams, and got on the end of some nice RJ Davis feeds for dunks where he almost levitated in the air to get around Virginia defenders’ hands.

Bacot had to take a lot of bumps and bruises from Virginia’s frontcourt, but he was able to keep Carolina in the game with Kennedy Meeks-esque offensive rebounds, which gave the Heels extra possessions, and thanks to Virginia’s defense, drained valuable time off the clock. Even without statistical output, Bacot gave the Heels exactly what they needed to win.

Jalen Washington and Seth Trimble: Ignore the box score here. Washington and Trimble only scored one combined point. Where UNC profited from these two was on the defensive end.

Bacot’s foul trouble prompted early and heavy minutes for Washington, and the sophomore responded with intense effort. He battled Jordan Minor on the block and on the boards, grabbing six defensive rebounds and blocking four shots. When Bacot sat after seven minutes, Carolina was up 9-4. Washington’s solid D helped Carolina extend the lead to 10 at halftime, and Virginia only score 16 American basketball points in a 20-minute half of action.

Trimble missed his only shot of the game, but was tireless chasing Virginia’s guards on defense. The Hoos will never be mistaken for offensive juggernauts, but their main danger men are in the backcourt. Reece Beekman finished the game with 10 points, but was 4-14 shooting. Isaac McKneely had 7 points on 2-9 shooting, and substitute Elija Gertrude had 6 points on 1-7 shooting.

Virginia was bad on offense, but they didn’t get easy looks with Trimble hounding them. Trimble had a +/- of +10, and Washington was close behind at +7. As long as these two are playing steady minutes, any offensive production is just gravy if they are defending like they were in Charlottesville.

Miami and NC State are up next, and both are home games. Hopefully the lack of travel will give Carolina the energy needed to continue their winning ways.

Who do you think raised their stock in Carolina’s win at Virginia? Who do you think is primed for a big Week 17? Let us know in the comments!