UNC vs. Miami: How to Watch

On Saturday, the North Carolina Tar Heels exercised some demons as they went to Charlottesville and beat Virginia there for the first time in over a decade. Well, there’s not going to be much time for them to take stock of that, as they’ll be quickly back in action tonight as Miami comes to town.

The Heels and Hurricanes have met already once this season with Carolina winning 75-72 on the road. Since then, Miami has lost four-straight games as they’ve dealt with injury issues. As a result, their hopes of following up their Final Four run with another NCAA Tournament appearance will probably be limited to them figuring out how to win the ACC Tournament. Despite that, they always seem to be ready to go when taking on the Tar Heels, and we shouldn’t expect anything different tonight.

If you’re not going to be in the building for tonight’s game, here’s everything you need to know on how to catch the action.