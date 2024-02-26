UNC Baseball falls to No. 11 East Carolina in weekend series

For those who follow the Diamond Heels, this past weekend’s matchup with East Carolina has been circled for quite some time. The three-game set with the No. 11 Pirates was an enormous test for the early days of the 2024 North Carolina baseball season. Two of the best teams in the state and the country were even through Friday and Saturday, but the rubber match on Sunday went to ECU with a walk-off single in the ninth inning.

Friday night’s series opener was a pitcher’s duel. The Tar Heels struck first in the second inning on an Alex Madera double, but the Pirates answered right back in the fifth. Folger Boaz, North Carolina’s starter, went 4.2 innings with five hits and only one earned run. The freshman lefty has been an eye-opening star in his first two appearances. In the eighth, Vance Honeycutt broke the tie with a solo HR out to deep left. The Heels bullpen held on, and game one went to North Carolina with a final score of 2-1.

Game two, which was played in Fayetteville, went to the Pirates. It was all East Carolina through seven, as they led 7-0 behind a shutout start from Zach Root. A late rally behind another Honeycutt bomb and a 3-4 day from Albert Osuna wasn’t enough to overpower ECU’s hot bats. The Tar Heels fell 7-4.

Now in Greenville, the much-anticipated series-deciding game three was chaotic and everything a fan could’ve wanted, except for the result. The Pirates continued their success early, jumping out to a 4-0 lead after five. Then, the Tar Heels rallied back. Home runs from Casey Cook and pinch-hitter Gavin Gallaher put North Carolina back in front. From there, it was back and forth until the final pitch. Both teams took leads, and the other answered until it was all knotted up 9-9, heading into the bottom of the ninth. East Carolina’s Bristol Carter hit a shallow single with bases loaded to give the Pirates the game and series victory over No. 15 North Carolina.

Even with a tough loss, there are a lot of bright spots with this Diamond Heels squad. Vance Honeycutt is already up to five home runs in seven games, and other pieces have stepped up in big spots at the plate. The pitching staff is young and inexperienced, but there is reason for excitement regarding the new arms in Chapel Hill. This series loss will sting, but the Tar Heels will have numerous opportunities just like this down the road.

North Carolina (5-2) will be back in action on Tuesday against VCU.