UNC Basketball: Miami Game Thread

UNC has been very good at home this season, and they’ll get to play their next three games in the Smith Center before closing out the regular season against Duke at Cameron. The #9 Tar Heels welcome Miami to Chapel Hill tonight after gritting out a win against the Hurricanes in Coral Gables just four games ago.

We saw in the Virginia game that Carolina can still win even when RJ Davis is locked down. If Cormac Ryan’s offensive production can stay close to what it was against the Cavaliers, giving UNC another scoring threat, they will be very dangerous in the NCAA Tournament.

Miami will be giving it a go tonight without assist leader Nijel Pack. Pack has been out for the last three games despite word that his return was possible over the weekend. The Hurricanes will have to try and snap their six-game losing streak without him.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

