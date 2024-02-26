RJ Davis sets Smith Center record as UNC escapes with win over Miami

RJ Davis set a Smith Center record with 42 points in UNC’s 75-71 win over Miami on Monday. Davis’ incredible offensive performance should be the lone story of the game, but it was very nearly overshadowed by the terrible collapse that occurred almost immediately after the new record was set. Miami went on an 11-0 run to pull to within two points late, and UNC only escaped thanks to Jae’Lyn Withers making two crucial free throws.

Carolina has had trouble putting teams away as of late, and tonight was no exception. They had a healthy lead against the Hurricanes, but it evaporated quickly over the final five minutes. It didn’t help matters that RJ largely had minimal help from his teammates in getting the Heels points — Davis was the lone player in double figures for UNC. Miami, which was missing Nijel Pack, shot 47% from distance on their way to 14 made three-pointers. The Hurricanes had a chance to pull off the win when Carolina couldn’t make their free throws late, but they inexplicably chose to protect four fouls instead of fouling either Davis or Cormac Ryan as precious seconds ticked off the clock. That very well might have cost them the game.

On his way to the new Dean Dome record, Davis made seven three-pointers and went 14-22 from the field. He was 7-9 at the free throw line and dished out six assists. It was a big departure from the Virginia game when he struggled to shake off Reece Beekman’s defense. It was a good thing RJ was so effective, because the Heels needed pretty much every single one of his record-breaking points. Harrison Ingram’s eight points were second-most on the team, and Cormac Ryan’s seven points on 3-13 shooting were third. Ryan tried to build off the game against UVA in which he found his shooting stroke, but the 1-9 mark from long distance was pretty brutal.

Carolina had two fewer turnovers than Miami (12 to 14), but Miami scored 21 points off those turnovers. UNC scored just 13 off the Miami giveaways. UNC also went just 12-21 from the free throw line, including the five straight missed late, which almost cost them the game. Armando Bacot’s 1-6 shooting from the line was the worst of the offenders. It’s a real liability in close games in which you know your opponent will be fouling in order to extend the game. Tonight will almost certainly not be the last time that their free throw shooting struggles cause a fair amount of angina in late-and-close situations.

Davis, who should be the conference’s Player of the Year, continues to have a special season. He hasn’t had to be superman every night, but they definitely needed him to be superman tonight. Credit also goes to Withers for coming in after Bacot fouled out late to make two free throws to ice the game when it seemed like there was a lid on the basket.

The win gives UNC a 1.5 game lead over Duke in the ACC standings with three games left to play. Carolina will take on NC State on Saturday in Chapel Hill.