AP Top 25: Week of 2/26

Last week was a pretty solid one for North Carolina Tar Heels basketball. During the week, the women picked up a very nice win over a highly-ranked NC State team. Then on Saturday, the men ended a long losing streak in road games at Virginia, beating the Cavaliers in an ugly—but still important—win.

Now that another week of the 2023-24 season is in the books, let’s look at where things landed in the newest AP Top 25 rankings.

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

Houston (53 first place votes) Purdue (4) UConn (5) Tennessee Marquette Arizona Kansas Iowa State North Carolina Duke Auburn Creighton Illinois Alabama Baylor Kentucky Saint Mary’s South Carolina Washington State San Diego State Dayton Utah State Gonzaga Florida South Florida

Where is UNC?

After winning said game at Virginia, the Tar Heels did move up a bit. That win, in conjunction with a Duke loss, saw Carolina gain one place as they now sit at #9 in the country.

Biggest Winners

The biggest story of the week in regards to the AP Poll is that we have a new #1. After a loss by UConn, Houston moved up to #1. Meanwhile, another interesting story is at the bottom end of the poll. Thanks to a 21-5 record, #25 South Florida has entered the poll for the first time in program history.

Biggest Losers

The biggest drops by spot are Colorado State and Dayton. The Flyers remained ranked, but fell from #16 to #21, while the Rams went from #22 to the dreaded “others receiving votes” section as the unofficial #33.

Conference Breakdown

SEC: 6

Big 12: 4

Big East: 3

ACC: 2

Big Ten: 2

Mountain West: 2

Pac-12: 2

WCC: 2

AAC: 1

Atlantic 10: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

#11 Auburn (21-6) at #4 Tennessee (21-6) - Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2

#7 Kansas (21-6) at #15 Baylor (19-9) - Saturday at 1:00 PM ET on ABC

#5 Marquette (21-6) at #12 Creighton (20-8) - Saturday at 2:30 PM ET on FOX

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

Where is UNC?

As mentioned, the Heels did pick up a very nice win over NC State last week. However, they couldn’t add to that with another win over Virginia Tech on Sunday. As a result, while they’re still getting votes, Carolina hasn’t yet managed to climb back into the rankings.

Biggest Winners

It’s been a couple years now since UConn have been the seemingly singular dominant force in women’s basketball. This year, they’ve fallen as low as #17 in the rankings after having spent years straight rarely dropping out of the top five. However, they did have a nice little week, which saw them jump up five spots after a win over ranked Creighton.

Biggest Losers

UNC may not be in the poll themselves, but they did help shape this week’s. Their win over NC State caused the Wolfpack to drop a week-high six places in the latest edition.

Conference Breakdown

Pac-12: 6

ACC: 5

Big 12: 5

Big Ten: 3

Big East: 2

SEC: 2

Mountain West: 1

WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week