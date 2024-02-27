UNC vs. Miami: Three Things Learned

It’s not often that you watch a train wreck in real time while a record-breaking performance is happening simultaneously, but that is exactly what happened on Monday night as the Tar Heels almost did everything they could to surrender a game they should have won—and waste RJ Davis’ 42 points. Still, it seems Miami also didn’t want to do what it would take to completely get over the hump and so Carolina kept the win, despite some sloppy play.

To say it was an odd game is an understatement. To say we learned something from that game is a stretch. But hey, you’re here because we did, in fact, learn three things from the Carolina 75-71 win over the Hurricanes.

RJ Davis locked down the ACC Player of the Year

There had been some concern that, after the UVA performance on Saturday night, RJ might let the conference player of the year award slip away. It’s not often that someone only makes one field goal in a conference game and still gets the award. At the very least, it seemed like he needed a signature moment to seal the award.

He got it on Monday.

On a day when Carolina and Miami were the only ACC teams playing, RJ poured in 21 points in the first half, going 8-12 overall and 3-4 from behind the arc. He was the only reason that Carolina had a lead after that frame, as the next highest scorer was Cormac Ryan with five. If you took out RJ’s first half stats, the rest of the team was 7-20 and 2-10 from 3. They just couldn’t get anything through the basket and they needed RJ to step up and be The Man. He was.

In the second half, the Carolina offense ran a little better and Davis didn’t need to score to start. Then, about midway through the frame, RJ decided to tap into NBA Jam’s “on fire” status, and just dropped the ball through the hoop seemingly at will. He hung another 21 points on 6-10 shooting, 4-7 from three and 5-7 from the line. He was THE reason Carolina won, he set a Smith Center record for points—think about that for a second, with all the scorers that have played in that building, and now he has the record—and he took the team on his back to take over the game. It’s the type of performance that voters remember when voting for Player of the Year.

You can’t ignore Miami in Chapel Hill

Never forget that a Jim Larrañaga coached squad absolutely ruined Joel Berry’s Senior Night back in 2018, UNC needed overtime to win in 2019, and last year Miami dealt a crippling blow to the Tar Heels and their NCAA Tournament hopes when they were coming off a 20 point blowout win against Clemson on another Saturday/Monday turnaround. Add to this the fact that Miami knows their chance of repeating a Final Four run is gone, and they were going to throw it all against the wall Monday.

Not to cross sports, but anyone who happens to be a fan of another team called the Hurricanes—the Carolina Hurricanes—will be familiar with a phrase their coach Rod Brind’Amour uses: “we took a breath.” Every time the Tar Heels would stretch the lead out, they took a breath and let up, which Miami quickly took advantage of. The same defense that had been present against UVA just wasn’t there on Monday, and Miami hit enough behind the arc to stay close.

It created a weird mix. There had to be a “not again” element to how the game ended, plus the irrational confidence the Hurricanes had to try and steal one more quality win this season, not to mention the hangover that comes with having to play UVA at UVA and then quickly turn around to play a completely different style. In short, they were bitten again on the short turnaround. The good news is that now they have time off before two more home games, and from here on out any short turnaround won’t involve any additional travel—they’ll already be at the site of the next game.

You can be upset that they almost gave it away, or you can be happy they still won. Now, they’ve proven they at least know how to do it in case things get weird during the postseason—which they almost always do.

Carolina clinches the double-bye—and more

With Carolina finishing their 17th ACC game and only having three losses while the teams fighting for fifth place have seven, the Tar Heels are assured of having at least the fourth seed going into Washington, DC for the ACC tournament. That is huge, as it’s the first time this squad won’t be required to play until Thursday since 2019. Whether they play it to win the whole thing or rest for the NCAA Tournament is another matter, but if they play for the title they’ll at least have a less-taxing path.

The reason I say “and more” is that the three teams immediately under the Tar Heels all have yet to win against Carolina, and two of them won’t get a second chance. Those tiebreakers are huge depending on how the rest of the year shakes out, and it’s extremely likely that this win sealed no worse than a second seed for Carolina. We’ll see how the rest of the conference season shakes out (and this picture will be clearer as more games are played), but right now, with those wins against the top of the conference you might as well look for Carolina to play either at Noon or 7 PM on Thursday, March 14th.

Of course if you just win out, well, you know.