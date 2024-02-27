UNC vs. Miami: Player of the Game - RJ Davis

Let’s begin things by doing this: flush your brain of the last four minutes of last night’s game between UNC and Miami. Release the fact that the Heels almost gave the game away near the end, all of the miscues, and all of the overall shenanigans. Is it all gone? Good, now let’s talk about the super obvious Player of the Game, who broke the Dean E. Smith Center record with his stellar performance against the Hurricanes.

RJ Davis redeemed himself in ways that none of us will ever understand with his dominant performance over Miami. He finished the night with a career-high 42 points, six rebounds, an assist, and four steals. He drained seven three-pointers on his way to breaking the Smith Center record for points in a game, and to find a Tar Heel that has scored more than him in a single game (in any building) you have to go all the way back to Charlie Scott in 1970. Needless to say, this is a night that Carolina fans will remember for a long time, but we may have to leave out the part where the Heels almost gave the game away when we remember it down the road.

The craziest part about Davis’ performance is that Jim Larrañaga put Matthew Cleveland on him, who is seven inches taller than the New York native. This strategy didn’t matter, however, as Davis was able to drain any and every shot that he wanted on the floor. Some of his makes were very difficult, highly-contested shots that only he would have the green light to shoot. It was reasonable to wonder whether or not Davis would be able to bounce back from such a bad performance against Virginia last Saturday, and Monday night he responded in the most ridiculous way possible.

At this point it would be a crime for the ACC Player of the Year award to go to anybody other than RJ Davis, but honestly that was true before last night even happened. Davis’ game elevated to insane levels this season, and his performance against Miami let us know that he likely hasn’t reached his final form yet. Perhaps NC State would be better off staying in Raleigh this Saturday. Or don’t! I’m not one to tell people how to live their lives.