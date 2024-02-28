UNC Basketball: ACC and NCAA Seeding Update

Where did the season go? The next time the Tar Heels take the court, the calendar will have turned to March and there will only be three regular season games left. Two weeks from today the ACC Tournament will be in full swing, and in two and a half weeks we will all know UNC’s NCAA tournament placement.

Speaking of those tournaments, let’s dive right into where things stand after our update last week. We’re going to dive into where things stand in hanging an ACC regular season title banner and their NCAA Tournament seeding, as well as where that stands in terms of playing their first two games in Charlotte.

ACC Regular Season Title

It’s time to shift the focus on the ACC goals. If you ask coach Hubert Davis and the team, the goal always has been to get their first ACC regular season title since 2019. That said, the first marker of achieving that is knowing you have wrapped up a double-bye in the five day grinder that is the ACC Tournament.

Entering Saturday, while I spoke of Carolina very likely already being there, it wasn’t assured. In fact, even with their win against UVA there were still a couple of permutations out there to where losing out would have cost Carolina a top four ACC seed. That said, I also realized something after the game that I didn’t see anywhere else.

If Duke lost again to create a four way tie at 14-6 Carolina would be 3-1 in the mini conference, Duke 2-3, UVA 2-2, Wake2-3. Carolina takes 1.



So it’s funny. Carolina hasn’t necessarily clinched the double bye…but a win Monday means they clinch no worse than the 2nd seed — Al Hood (@albhood) February 25, 2024

That was the last post on the site formerly known as Twitter, where I had gone through the standings to note that a win on Monday would clinch a two seed. The Tar Heels did, in fact, win and so they have clinched no worse than the two seed in the ACC Tournament. Credit to Tar Heels Tribune’s R.L. Bynum for doing the math and coming to the same realization on Tuesday morning.

I won’t bore you with all the reasons why, and in fact Tuesday’s results make the math even easier to understand now. With Wake stumbling against Notre Dame, they have seven losses, and since Carolina could only end with as many as six, that means even if they finish in a tie with Virginia, they get the tiebreaker thanks to their win in Charlottesville.

Now the question moves to taking down the ACC regular season title and getting the one seed in the ACC Tournament. Part one is easy to figure out — if Carolina wins their next two games they are guaranteed to finish in a tie for first, which means at least a share of the regular season and a banner. The race for the one seed, however, is still a hair hazy.

The easy answer there is to win out, and with the one game lead over Duke they take the top seed. They also can root for UVA to win out, as one of those wins would be over Duke, and so two wins would seal the one seed without having to worry about the result in Durham. Should both win out prior to Durham, you just hope that somehow the wins over Wake and Virginia do factor in and the losses to Clemson and Syracuse don’t. We’ll know more this time next week.

In the meantime it’s pretty easy, root for Carolina to win and Duke to lose.

NCAA Seeding Update

It’s understandable if you didn’t catch this because it’s a subscription site, but NCAA Selection Chair Charles McClelland spoke with the Athletic’s Bracketologist Brian Bennett for a post this past Friday. I recommend checking it out, as it breaks down how the committee goes beyond the NET rankings when seeding for the NCAA Tournament, which explains why UNC didn’t get dinged after their loss against Syracuse right before the league revealed their projections.

Now, since then the Tar Heels haven’t lost while three of the four teams above them on the seed line have. It’s unlikely that Purdue and UConn will shake down from that top line, and Houston appears to be settling in, so if Carolina wants to sneak onto the one line it’ll have to be at Arizona’s expense. The news there is good for Carolina as the Wildcats won’t have many more chances to have impressive wins while Carolina already added on with the win at Virginia and they have the game in Durham plus the ACC Tournament.

Whether a one or a two seed, things are looking good for the Tar Heels to play their first and second round games in Charlotte. The Wake Forest win over Duke makes Carolina’s resume that much stronger. Of course the two still have to face off in a week and a half plus we have the ACC Tournament results to consider. With one spot available to either squad, it’s safe to assume that going 2-0 against Duke would go a long way to sealing that spot in Charlotte.

Things are looking great for the Tar Heels to best position themselves for their postseason goals, but clearly there is still work to do.