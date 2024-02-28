UNC Basketball: Seeing is Believing

Something happened on Monday night. No, not the Heels barely surviving an upset bid from a wounded Miami team after being up 13. Not Carolina forgetting how to break a press and handing the ball to the Hurricanes three times without making it past midcourt. Not even RJ Davis going supernova, although it is tangentially related.

There was a moment—after Davis banished Matthew Cleveland to the shadow realm with a wicked step-back but before the ball splashed through the bottom of the net—where time seemed to slow down. Davis had scored 36 points already; on the previous possession, he had eaten contact from a larger Hurricane guard and still risen up to drill a three that stretched the Tar Heel lead to ten. It had been a masterclass on scoring as an undersized guard; floaters in the lane, blistering first steps to cook would-be defenders, and Davis’ uncanny ability to make enough space on the perimeter to at least level the playing field, if not tilt it completely in his favor.

As Cleveland stumbled in the wrong direction, trying in vain to get a hand up—to put anything in the way of Davis’ scoring onslaught—the 6’0” guard from White Plains seemed to hang in the air, suspended just like the collective breath of that 20,000-strong room of Tar Heel faithful. The ball, tracing a beautiful arc through the air, as if this 13-point lead for the Tar Heels was predestined; as if the destruction of the Miami defender’s ankles had been merely a formality. And at the scorer’s table, waiting to check back in, was Elliott Cadeau.

If you look carefully at the replay, you can see the freshman point guard start jumping for joy as soon as the ball is released. To the periphery, in the various angles afforded us by television cameras and social media, you can clearly see Cadeau simply losing his mind. In that moment, there was nothing separating the player from the fan; his face looked just like I imagine mine did as I watched that shot fall. That mind, the one so far beyond its years in terms of processing the game of basketball at the highest level, for a moment washed away by the utter awe at what RJ Davis was in the midst of doing. It was hard to believe it was happening, but there it was, dropping out of the bottom of the net and sending the gathered faithful into a frenzy. The energy in the Smith Center was palpable, even from a couch situated somewhere behind enemy lines in Raleigh.

We’re lucky to get to cheer for RJ Davis and this Tar Heel team. We were lucky to get to see that performance, either live or beamed to our TV sets. If you hadn’t seen it, you may have trouble believing it; after all, the final score was what it was, and the scoreboard is the utmost arbiter of belief in this world.

Matthew Cleveland saw it, though. The Carolina bench saw it. Elliott Cadeau may have seen it a split second before the rest of us did.

But you better believe we all saw it.