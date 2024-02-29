UNC Football: NFL Combine Preview

The biggest pre-draft weekend in the NFL is here, as prospects from around the country are landing in Indianapolis and getting ready to have their measurements taken, their athleticism tested, and to face a bunch of rapid-fire job interviews one after the other. For the second straight year, UNC is sending 4 players to the NFL Combine, all of whom are going to have a fair amount to gain from the process. Let’s go through all of them and briefly talk about where their stock is and what to expect from them at the Combine and going forward.

Drake Maye, Quarterback

Maye is obviously the headliner not only of UNC’s draft-eligible class, but one of the marquee players in this draft, period. He’s long been considered either QB1b or QB2 in this class with Caleb Williams and a near-lock to be taken with one of the top 3 picks in the draft. Recently, for reasons I simply can’t fathom, the press around him has gotten pretty divisive-to-negative, with some reporters relaying that there are NFL evaluators who have J.J. McCarthy or Jayden Daniels ahead of him and people like Merrill Hoge saying Maye isn’t worth a first-round pick. I’ve seen people call Hoge some kind of savant because he called Johnny Manziel a bust against consensus, but he also thought Lamar Jackson would have a bad season with a new offensive coordinator and Jackson just won NFL MVP. Anyways, I’m rambling — everybody I’ve seen who actually knows football continues to have Maye and Williams a tier above everybody else in the class. Like Williams and Daniels, Maye will not throw or do any testing at the Combine; he’s there primarily for interviews. We’ll see what leaks about his performance on the whiteboard after this weekend; that’ll do a lot to either continue to contribute to this black cloud or blow it away. For a bit of pre-draft content, check out his appearance on Josh Norris’ show where he breaks down a little bit of his own tape with fellow former Mack Brown player Colt McCoy.

Devontez “Tez” Walker, Wide Receiver

After breaking onto the scene halfway through the season and establishing himself as UNC’s #1 receiver, Walker accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, indicating his plans to go pro. Walker was somebody with a ton of helium leading up to the Senior Bowl, including placement on a lot of top-50 lists and even some talk he could sneak into the back of the first round if some team in the later picks in the draft felt the need to cash in on this historic wide receiver class. Unfortunately, Walker had just about the worst week in Mobile he could have imagined, with a clip of him getting strapped in 1v1s going viral, several drops throughout the week of practice, and an unimpressive game that included another drop or two, and now he’s being considered a borderline Day 2/Day 3 pick. The Combine will be an opportunity for him to put that behind him, if he can go through drills with his hands clean (remember Josh Downs’ gauntlet drawing oohs and aahs?). He’ll also get to show off his speed — Mack Brown claimed during the season that Walker could run a sub-4.3 second 40-yard dash, which would be faster of any of last year’s wide receivers (granted, last year was a really slow WR class — I’m not expecting Walker to be the fastest receiver at the Combine). Measurements and athletic testing will also be huge for him; if he can show good agility and that his size wasn’t inflated by his school page, he’s a lot more attractive as somebody who can translate his success to the next level and develop in the areas he’s currently lacking.

Cedric Gray, Linebacker

After two seasons of leading the Tar Heels in tackles, Gray is one of the most productive linebackers available in the draft. He’s had a relatively quiet pre-draft process, with some film junkies approvingly talking about his athleticism, pursuit skills, and willingness to lay the wood but no real hype. He’s got a chance to at least get his name more out there with the Combine; if he’s had anything close to real preparation, his athleticism will surely be in the upper echelon of his position group, and showing better-than-expected strength in bench press and various drills would go a long way to showing that he’s not going to get washed out by NFL blockers. Interviews will be big for him as well to talk about some of the inconsistencies in his tape, what position he seems himself filling at the next level, and to convince NFL decision-makers about his intangibles as a leader, which are going to be more impressive than those simply seeing how bad UNC’s defense has been the last two years will expect. Right now, he’s probably expected to go early Day 3 or so, but I could see a standout performance at the Combine and after push him into the third round.

Myles Murphy, Defensive Lineman

Murphy’s draft announcement was met with something between amused surprise and outright derision from most Tar Heel fans. Once considered a budding star on UNC’s defensive line, his development plateaued and possibly regressed over the last two years, not helped by a reported injury his junior season, and combined with the ineptitude of the defense surrounding him, there were a lot more bad reps than good last year. He did earn an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl and did not waste it — he was one of the most impressive players all week in practice, per multiple observers, and paid it off in the game with an impressive drive-ending sack that forced the opposing team to send every bit of help they could his way the rest of the game. That performance might have been the difference in his securing a Combine invite and getting significant talk as a Day 3 pick who’s already met with several teams, which is a huge win for somebody with his relatively lacking production profile. If players who weren’t excellent in college are drafted, it’s usually for one of three reasons - they were injured, they’re freak athletes who teams think they can develop, or a team thinks they were overlooked due to external factors (usually this is players from HBCUs or lower-division schools, but Murphy’s lack of Gray-like presence on a bad defense might qualify). So measuring as a plus athlete at his size will be a great first step to entrenching himself in the draft position. Following that, drills will be huge for him to put some more wins on tape. And finally, how he presents himself when asked about his college production by NFL teams will be something to follow. In this interview with The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, he seems to want it made clear that he’s more of a refined pass rusher than he was able to show in college, for what that’s worth.

We’re looking forward to seeing the NFL be exposed to what we know these Heels can bring to the table, and wish them the best of luck.