UNC vs. Duke: How to Watch

We really don’t need a lot of pomp and circumstance for this one, do we? It’s Duke vs Carolina, round one. The matchup in Chapel Hill is one that has been eagerly anticipated, and for the first time in a few years, it’s a battle between teams ranked in the top ten.

None of the luster that was present for the matchup was lost with Carolina’s loss on Tuesday night against Georgia Tech. If anything, it’s become a little more heightened, as now there’s a chance that Carolina can surrender first place in the ACC with a loss to the Blue Devils. A team that was rolling last weekend could be seen as starting a free fall, while the other would announce to college basketball they are a force to be reckoned with.

Or one team could show that the last game was a minor blip on the radar and the other is having trouble meeting the lofty expectations that were set on them at the start of the season.

Also, one fan base seems to still think that 2022 didn’t happen, but that’s neither here nor there.

It’s Carolina against Duke. We hate them, they hate us, ESPN is pulling out all the stops, and you know you’re going to watch. If by some chance you weren’t lucky enough to score a ticket to the game tonight, here’s how you can catch the action: