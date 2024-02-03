UNC Basketball: Duke Game Thread

The greatest rivalry in sports takes center stage tonight when Duke visits Chapel Hill in a Top 10 matchup. Carolina is trying to snap a two-game losing streak to the Blue Devils after being swept last season. The defense that we’ve seen out of the Tar Heels this season can definitely make that happen, but the offense has to make the shots.

Duke has won four of their last five games with the one exception coming in a loss to Pitt at Cameron last month. UNC had their long win streak snapped last time out in Atlanta against Georgia Tech. As they tend to be, the teams are pretty evenly matched in the counting stats: UNC averages just under 83 points per game, Duke averages 81. UNC has allowed 69 points per game, Duke has allowed 67. Carolina has rebounded better, Duke has shot a bit better from the field.

The Heels are undefeated at home this season, and here’s hoping the same is true after tonight’s game.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels! GTHD.