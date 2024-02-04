UNC vs. Duke: Bonus Takeaways - Carl Weathers Edition

On Friday, one day before the first UNC/Duke game of the season, news came out that actor Carl Weathers died. Whether you’re a fan of action, comedy, sports, or like them all, chances are you’ve loved watching Carl Weathers act. To remember him, let’s take a look at some more takeaways from the win over Duke matched to famous quotes from his acting career.

“There’s still plenty of meat on that bone! Now you take this home, throw it in a pot, add some broth, a potato... baby you got a stew going!” - Arrested Development

Armando Bacot has certainly ceded some scoring and his place in the offensive hierarchy to RJ Davis and others this season, but last night he showed the world that he is still not to be messed with.

Bacot scored a game-high 25 points on an uber-efficient 10-13 shooting from the floor, and after short-arming his first two free throws, hit his next five. His foe in blue Kyle Filipowski had 22 points, but labored for them, shooting just 9-17 field goals and 1-6 from three.

“Some damn fool accused you of being the best.” - Predator

There are some fools in this world that believe Kyle Filipowski should be ACC player of the year over RJ Davis.

Nonsense.

Filipowski found out that it’s cold out in these streets without Dereck Lively protecting you in the paint. With Filipowski manning the “5” Bacot had no deterrent to posting up, backing down, and dominating the post.

Filipowski will probably be remembered more for hitting RJ Davis in the face and putting him in a suplex hold (but getting credit for a hook and hold) than any real damage done on the offensive end. To his credit, he showed real fortitude holding back genuine tears on national television, which is hard to do.

“Spoken like a true asshole.” - Happy Gilmore

RJ Davis is a basketball player. Tyrese Proctor is a hooper. — DukeMuse (@DukeMuse) January 30, 2024

Proctor hooped to the tune of 2 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists.

“Let’s make the baby do the magic hand thing. Come on, baby! Do the magic hand thing… I’m out of ideas.” - The Mandalorian

Jon Scheyer is no fool. He knew that the ACC player of the year RJ Davis has been cooking all season, and he did not want to get killed by UNC’s sharpest weapon. So he tried denying him the ball, faceguarding him, doubling him, and generally making life very difficult for Davis.

All that did was lead to Armando Bacot and Harrison Ingram having huge scoring nights. To add insult to injury, RJ Davis went ahead and scored 13 points in the second half (2-3 from three) and salted away the game from the free throw line.

Duke isn’t the first, nor will they be the last team to fail figuring out how to completely shut down RJ Davis.

“There is no tomorrow!” - Rocky III

Hubert Davis has been hitting all the right buttons motivating this season’s squad and keeping team harmony despite having a bunch of newcomers and new roles for the veterans that stayed. Being in first place was always a possibility, but the manner in which the team has achieved it has been a surprise.

But losing to Duke after the slip-up at Georgia Tech would have put immense pressure on the team with Virginia waking up and Duke slithering up the standings. Plus, UNC is hunting bigger prey. If the Tar Heels want to be a #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, they need Q1 wins, of which there are precious few left in the ACC.

Truthfully, Carolina had to win this game, and they likely need to win in Durham as well. The job is now halfway done.

“Think of a place that’s really perfect. Your own happy place! Go there, and all your anger will just disappear.” - Happy Gilmore

Is there a place more perfect than Chapel Hill on Franklin Street after the Tar Heels beat Duke? If there is, I don’t want to see it.