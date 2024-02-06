AP Top 25: Week of 2/5

In terms of pure win-loss record, this wasn’t the best of weeks for the North Carolina Tar Heels basketball teams, but any week with a win over Duke is a pretty good one. On Saturday, the UNC men took round one of the season series against the Blue Devils, spending most of the game in complete control.

Elsewhere, it was a pretty busy weekend across college basketball, with multiple top ten matchups taking place. With it now over, let’s take a look at where things ended up and how things stand in the newest AP Top 25s.

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

UConn (45 first place votes) Purdue (16) North Carolina Kansas Houston Tennessee Marquette Arizona Duke Illinois Wisconsin Auburn Baylor Iowa State South Carolina Alabama Kentucky Dayton Creighton Florida Atlantic BYU Utah State Texas Tech San Diego State New Mexico

Where is UNC?

The win over now #9 Duke was obviously a pretty good one, but it wasn’t quite enough to move the Tar Heels up. Both UConn and Purdue picked up nice wins themselves last week, and both retained their respective #1 and #2 places.

Biggest Winners

Over the past couple weeks, South Carolina has won five consecutive games. Two of them came over Kentucky and Tennessee, who were both ranked in the top ten at the time. As a result, the Gamecocks have jumped all the way up to #15 this week.

Biggest Losers

Ever since UNC beat Oklahoma to hand the Sooners their first loss of the season, they’ve been headed the wrong way in the polls. Having now lost three of their last four games, Oklahoma has fallen out of the top 25, and took a ten-place drop from #23 last week.

Conference Breakdown

Big 12: 6

SEC: 5

Big East: 3

Big Ten: 3

Mountain West: 3

ACC: 2

AAC: 1

Atlantic 10: 1

Pac-12: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

#8 Arizona (17-5) at Utah (15-7) - Thursday at 8:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network

Gonzaga (16-6) at #17 Kentucky (15-6) - Saturday at 4:00 PM ET on CBS

#13 Baylor (16-5) at #4 Kansas (18-4) - Saturday at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

Where is UNC?

Now on a three-game losing streak, the Tar Heels have fallen out of the Top 25. Only one of those losses came against an unranked team, but considering that they were #24 last week, it’s not shocking that the losses were enough to knock them out.

Biggest Winners

Texas and USC led the way, both jumping up five spots this week. The Trojans’ leap came on the back on of a win over Stanford that saw their star JuJu Watkins drop 51 points on the Cardinal.

Biggest Losers

After rising all the way to #2 last week, Kansas State fell back a bit after taking losses to Oklahoma and Texas. The Wildcats dropped six places and now sit at #8.

Conference Breakdown

Pac-12: 6

ACC: 5

Big 12: 5

Big Ten: 3

Big East: 2

SEC: 2

Ivy League: 1

WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week