UNC vs. Clemson: How to Watch

Later tonight the North Carolina Tar Heels (18-4, 10-1) will take on the Clemson Tigers (14-7, 4-6) in the Dean Smith Center. The Heels will look to shift their focus to the opponent in front of them just a few days after they took down Duke to further cement their place at the top of the ACC. Meanwhile, Clemson has been struggling since the last time these two teams have met, and will go into this game off the heels of a loss to a Virginia team that seems to be back to their very Virginia-like ways.

The obvious question in this game will be whether or not the Heels will have a post-Duke game hangover against the Tigers, but this year’s team doesn’t seem like the type that would go through such a thing. Famous last words, perhaps, but this team has been tough as nails since their loss to Kentucky, with the obvious exception being the loss to Georgia Tech. Much like a lot of other college basketball teams, Clemson has been pretty bad on the road in conference play, so the Heels have a really good chance of picking up another win before their back-to-back road games.

If you are unable to make it to the Dean Dome tonight, here is how you can watch/listen to tonight’s game.