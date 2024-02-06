UNC Basketball: Clemson Game Thread

UNC comes into tonight’s game against Clemson riding high after a big win over Duke in the Dean Dome on Saturday. The Tar Heels have been perfect in Chapel Hill this season, but Clemson will try and play spoiler to that as they try to desperately claw their way into the NCAA Tournament discussion.

The Tigers started hot this season before running into trouble. They’ve alternated wins and losses in their last five, losing their last game by one point to Virginia. They picked up wins over Louisville and on the road at Florida State but lost to Duke and Georgia Tech.

Carolina currently holds a 1.5 game lead over Virginia in the conference standings with a couple road games lurking ahead. They can pad that lead with a win over Clemson before looking ahead to Miami and Syracuse.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!